Transhumanist Surgeons, Ethicists Promote 'Womb Transplants' for 'Trans' Women

Notice the heavy emphasis on the trans prefix here. At the bottom, that’s what all of this is about: the transcendence of nature (as a proxy for God) and the blasphemous assumption of godlike power by man.

Some of a spiritual persuasion might call it the transgression against nature.

What better occasion than Easter — symbolizing in part, as it has historically, the “rebirth and renewal, representing the triumph of life over death” — to further expose the illegitimate assumption of reproductive power by earthly scientists with untreated God complexes.

Back in 2020, “womb transplants” for “transgender women” were mostly a pipe dream among a fringe sect of scientists.

Via The Mirror (UK), 2020:

Transgender women should be entitled to womb transplant to enable them to have their own babies, according to a leading British surgeon. Two years ago a woman in Brazil became the first mother to give birth to her child using a womb transplanted from a deceased donor to a woman. It was a major breakthrough in fertility medicine when the little girl was born healthy and weighing 5.6lbs. It comes just four years after the world’s first womb transplant baby from a live donor was born in Sweden in 2014. Surgeon Christopher Inglefield, founder of the London Transgender Clinic, says a successful uterus implant into a trans-female is now achievable.

Alas, it was not achievable in 2020, and it is still not achievable in 2023.

Despite Inglefield’s enthusiasm for his biomedical engineering pet project, there are many complicating physiological factors that would make successfully implanting a viable fetus in a “transgender woman” significantly more difficult than in a biological woman. The most obvious challenge is a lack of any female reproductive hardware whatsoever.

Womb transplants in women with birth canals and estrogen compared to womb transplants in testosterone-dominant men who fancy themselves women are apples and oranges. Since 2020, though, the research in pursuit of male motherhood has plodded along steadily, as has the preening moral sophistry justifying this sort of experimentation.

Via EuroNews, 2023:

Assuming that uterus transplants do become routine, safe, and effective for infertile patients assigned female at birth, there are many reasons to make them available to transgender women too, say the experts. “Ethically, I can’t see any in-principle objection to offering this intervention to trans women,” said [Professor of Bioethics Stephen] Wilkinson. “There are lots of positive ethical reasons for doing so. So if we’re going to treat trans women as women and accept their gender identity, and treat them equally in law and in social practices, it looks as if their claim is as strong as anybody else’s”.

(Isn’t it interesting that, while the social engineers relentlessly fearmonger over the alleged dangers of overpopulation and insist that the normie cisgenders not have babies to fight climate change, they seem to make a glaring exception for transgender reproduction.)

The incentives to pursue this bio-engineering project are simply too great to resist.

For one thing, successfully implanting a viable fetus (or a zygote) into a biological man would prove to be a monumental rhetorical victory for trans ideology, as the capacity for reproduction is often cited by biological realists as one of the key distinguishing features of women in the dimorphic sex binary.

For another, there is the profit motive on the part of surgeons like the ones cited here advancing the research. Uterus transplantation alone in women — not accounting for the other medical necessities to pull off the feat in “transgender” women, such as hormone therapy — costs $15,000-plus.