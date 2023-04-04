Dylan Mulvaney Is Learning The Hard Way That 'Trans Women' Aren't Women

You’ve heard the mantra many times over the years, by various people and groups trying their hardest to make you believe something that isn’t true, that “trans women are women.”

In 2017, The Root, a website dedicated to black culture and news, not only insisted that trans women are women, but that there’s no debate about this. “Trans women are a type of woman, just as women of color, disabled women and Christian women are types of women,” the article explained. “Just as you would be bigoted to deny these women their womanhood, so would you be to deny trans women of theirs.”

Nearly three years ago, Daniel Radcliffe, the star of the Harry Potter films, responded to J.K. Rowling’s public comments about transgenderism by echoing the same mantra. In a statement released through the Trevor Project, Radcliffe asserted that “transgender women are women” and argued that any assertion to the contrary “erases the identity and dignity of transgender people.”

Radcliffe’s statement addresses a central issue in the transgender movement. Critics often argue that allowing biological men to identify as women, for example, has no real-world impact and merely involves respecting an individual’s self-identity. However, Radcliffe’s remarks suggest that this is not enough.

Transgender individuals not only want to express their “gender identity,” but society must also acknowledge and validate it over biological sex. This includes using their “preferred pronouns,” accommodating their bathroom preferences, and allowing them to participate in sports teams consistent with their gender identity rather than their biological sex. Transgender advocates expect the rest of us to legitimize the delusions of people who identify as transgender.

But it’s obvious that the masses don’t buy into the idea that “trans women are women” or that “trans men are men.”

Just ask Dylan Mulvaney.

Mulvaney might just be the most famous trans-identifying person in the country. Since documenting his transition on TikTok, he’s amassed millions of followers on social media and received several lucrative sponsorship deals, including one with Tampax of all places. I don’t know what his net worth is now, but I suspect he’s become a millionaire just for prancing around on television and on his social media feeds, acting like a little girl. Earlier this year, he revealed the results of his feminization surgery — and narcissistically declared, “I know that I look like I could steal a husband,” even though he still looked like a dude in drag.

But even Dylan Mulvaney, despite all the exposure he’s received and lucrative partnerships he’s accumulated, is struggling with loneliness.

“I still haven’t been kissed as a girl. And I assumed that I would have had that happen before day 365,” Mulvaney recently lamented. “Every day, I’m realizing that probably won’t happen.”

Yeah, you know why? Because he’s a dude, and if he’s looking to meet a man, well, straight men don’t date other dudes. They just don’t. Hormones and plastic surgery don’t make a man a woman. There’s a reason why even straight men like Daniel Radcliffe will virtue signal their wokeness by saying things like “trans women are women” but will never actually date one.