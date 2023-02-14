Trans Activists Don't Understand Heterosexuality

Dylan Mulvaney, a man who fancies himself a woman and has become a so-called TikTok celebrity by being an LGBTQ+ advocate, claims he is “beautiful” enough to “steal a husband” after undergoing “feminization surgery”

[pause for laughter]

“It’s day 335 of being a girl, and I wanted to go on record to say that this may be the hottest I’ve ever looked, and will ever look in my lifetime,” Mulvaney claims in a video posted to TikTok. “And, I’m making this video so that in thousands of years, there will be evidence.”

He then backs away from the camera to reveal he is wearing a short black and white dress.

“Is it the dress? It could be the dress. Is it the makeup? Or is it the hair? Because I think it’s the extensions,” he says. “And when I have extensions in, I don’t know my name, I don’t know where I live, I just know that I love these. And I know that I look like I could steal a husband, but I want to promise you — look me in the eyes — I want to promise you that I would never do that to you. Okay? I am a girl’s girl, and I love ya.”

I’m convinced this is performance art. pic.twitter.com/5wHGCkSuoU — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 12, 2023

I apologize for you having to see that.

But, anyway, who does he think he’s kidding? He’s not “a girl’s girl” because he is not a girl, and this dude isn’t stealing any husbands or boyfriends away from any women. Why? Because heterosexual men are attracted to women, and Dylan Mulvaney is a man who mutilated his body and is playing dress-up to pretend he’s a woman. It’s true that he’s managed to gain a lot of notoriety and wealth by playing make-believe — reportedly $1 million in endorsement deals last year — but that makes him a capitalist, not a woman.

Does the LGBTQ movement not understand heterosexuality?

Let me try to make things clear: heterosexual men aren’t attracted to men. There is no amount of makeup, surgery, or hormones that can make a man into a woman, or vice versa, and heterosexual men and women aren’t buying into the ruse.

Believe it or not, there have actually been studies on this issue. “Across a sample of heterosexual, lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer, and trans individuals, 87.5% indicated that they would not consider dating a trans person, with cisgender heterosexual men and women being most likely to exclude trans persons from their potential dating pool,” explains a 2018 peer-reviewed study published in Journal of Social and Personal Relationships. A 2019 study found that only 12% of gay men and 29% of lesbian women were willing to date a transgender person. I guess they’re not falling for the “trans men are men” and “trans women are women” hogwash, either. According to this study, “extremely few—less than 3 percent—of straight men and women would consider dating a trans individual,” though I’d be willing to bet the real number is 0%. Why? Because even the most diehard leftist straight men and women are still only attracted to the opposite sex.

Have you ever seen Joe Biden trying to sniff Richard “Rachel” Levine’s hair? Of course not. And you never will.

There are plenty of articles out there imploring straight people to be more open to dating trannies, but it’s never going to happen. That’s a feature of heterosexuality, not a bug.