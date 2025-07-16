Stop the Bleeding. Release the Epstein Files.

The urgency of this matter doesn’t allow for me to segue my way into this article with a nice, fluffy, tactically minded soft landing, so I’ll just say it. For its own sake, the Trump administration needs to be completely transparent about the Epstein files. Now.

Thus far, the handling of the Epstein files has been an absolute disaster, and it needs to be recognized and acknowledged as such. Dismissing voters’ concerns as “boring,” and that “only really bad people…want to keep something like this going,” is not going to make this issue go away. Millions of concerned Americans, most of which are not “really bad people,” have legitimate concerns and are feeling pretty betrayed right now.

There are two possible scenarios here. One is that Attorney General Pat Bondi put her cart before the horse and oversold a bill of goods that simply did not exist. If that’s the case, what needs to occur is an open and honest admission that this is what happened. Come clean, admit the fire that everyone thought was there was simply smoke, and call it a day. Other than this Epstein mess, AG Bondi has been doing a phenomenal job. I know others disagree, but I am not of the opinion that this one screwup should cost Bondi her position. But she should admit her mistake, and admit it now, so that we can all put this behind us.

The second scenario is that there is incriminating evidence we were initially promised was "on her desk" being reviewed, and now we are being lied to and told it doesn’t exist, it never did exist, and any suggestion to the contrary is being made by "really bad people." It is this scenario that, in the absence of full transparency, most people are going to believe.

Why should they believe it? Because it makes perfect sense. This isn’t some flat-earth conspiracy theory. This is about a documented sexual predator who had connections to the most powerful people on the planet, including Prince Andrew and former President Bill Clinton. This is about his “suicide” that wouldn’t pass a smell test in a skunk mass grave. This is about exposing a celebrity, elitist culture of hedonistic putrescence and tolerated rape that would make Caligula Caesar blush in shame. This is about our right to know if our elected leaders, our business magistrates, and our wealthiest celebrities are rapists and pedophiles.

Most importantly, this is about our two-tiered system of justice, which imprisons pro-life grandmothers for praying on a public sidewalk but turns a blind eye to the filthy predations of the well-connected coastal elites. It is this two-tiered system that Donald Trump specifically campaigned against. And it is this two-tiered system that will be upheld and strengthened should the Epstein scandal be allowed to fade away with no answers, no transparency, and no accountability.

All presidents over-promise and under-deliver, and presidents make mistakes, and all presidents deal with problems in office differently than they suggest while on the campaign trail. I get that. We all get that. But this isn’t a tariff backfiring and not producing its intended effect. This isn’t a foreign tyrant not reacting to pressure in ways that we would assume to be reasonable and predictable. This reeks of an outright coverup.

Brett Kavanaugh’s career was nearly derailed by accusations from a political partisan hack whose story had holes bigger than Michael Moore’s cheese grater. But dozens, if not hundreds, of unnamed girls were raped and discarded, and we will never know their story nor the names of their abusers, because the latter are in The Club.

That is NOT what I voted for.

If the ethical argument is too naïve and quaint for the higher-ups to take seriously, consider the pragmatic arguments:

This issue, more than spending or Elon Musk or Ukraine or Iran, will irreparably divide the MAGA base. Speaker Mike Johnson, Senator John Kennedy, and Rep. Lauren Boebert have echoed the calls for more transparency regarding the Epstein files. So has President Trump’s daughter-in-law and possible Senate candidate, Lara Trump. FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino reportedly almost resigned as a result of its inept handling. Senators Josh Hawley and Mike Lee want to hear testimony from Epstein’s confidant Ghislaine Maxwell. These aren’t RINO squishes of the Tom Tillis mold. These are dedicated MAGA loyalists. We will lose the midterms in 2026, and possibly cost J.D. Vance the presidency in 2028. Trump will officially become a lame duck president in January 2027, and a flurry of bogus “investigations” will pour forth like a waterfall from the Capitol. No conservative judges or appointees will make it through the Senate. This issue will be the defining legacy of the MAGA movement or, at very least, the point at which it lost faith. All the spectacular progress this administration has made on taxes, immigration, foreign policy, combating wokeness, eliminating waste, and putting America first, will forever be overshadowed by the allegation, whether accurate or not, that Trump succumbed to Deep State pressure and did what was necessary to protect whatever politicians or millionaire donors needed cover.

Donald Trump was elected largely due to the frustration of his MAGA base—and others—over living in a system where different rules applied to different people based on status, class, skin color, or proximity to donor circles.

This isn’t an 80/20 issue. This is a 99.9/00.1 issue. Other than protecting privileged insiders, there is absolutely nothing to gain by refusing to be transparent about this issue. And it won’t be ignored, placated, or insulted away. Whoever is advising Trump otherwise should be fired.

Former national security advisor Michael Flynn, who, more than most people, knows how to take one for the team, took to X to plead, “Please understand the Epstein affair is not going away.” As David Strom over at Hot Air pointed out, a new Rasmussen poll finds that 68% of Democrats, 66% of Republicans, and 69% of independents believe the government is hiding something. Release the Epstein files.

Attorney General Pam Bondi just fired James Comey’s daughter from US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. That’s awesome. Release the Epstein files.

Whether this is a case of unsubstantiated campaign trail bluster or something darker, the Trump administration needs to deal with it, openly and transparently. Now. General Flynn is right: This is not going away. The administration is already behind the 8 ball on this one. Get back on track, address the issue with honesty, and get it all behind us.

Otherwise, you just gave Democrats their best talking point for the next two elections. They will use it, in conjunction with the mainstream media. They will use it anytime Trump accuses the Left of dishonesty and subterfuge.

And they will win.

