Corporate Media Encourages COVID Slaves to 'Forget Much of the Pandemic'

Perusing an ABC thinkpiece about why “we may… try to forget certain memories to protect ourselves from the trauma that we’ve been processing over the last three years”—as if the corporate media wasn’t the main purveyor of that trauma via relentless fearmongering—I was reminded of a similar article from a year ago.

Via The New York Times:

As we approach another anniversary of the pandemic’s onset, many of us are reflecting on the past two years and thinking about the ways the virus has altered our lives. More than 950,000 Americans have died. Many more have lost a loved one, and millions are still grappling with the lingering aftereffects of infection. As we begin to move toward a postpandemic future, it is vital that we remember the toll this virus has taken. The lessons of this pandemic should be carried with us so that — unlike what happened after the 1918 flu — it doesn’t fade from history and so we can honor and memorialize those we have lost. It is also inevitable that over time, many of our memories of these difficult years will fade. As a neuroscientist who studies memory and memory disorders like Alzheimer’s, I find this fact — perhaps counterintuitively — comforting. I have come to understand, through new research, that there is a danger in remembering too much and that forgetting is not only normal but in fact necessary for our mental health.

Hard pass.

Let us never forget what they did to us—the forced masking and drugging, the dehumanization, the villainization of anyone who asked questions, the ostracization, the business closures, the permanent setbacks for kids kept out of school by selfish teachers’ unions.

This is my solemn pledge to anyone who reads anything I write: I will never forget until each and every lockdown, vaxx-mandating Public Health™ criminal is brought to justice, or to their maker by natural causes.

Until that happens, I won’t stop chronicling their lies and abuses, no matter how many social media platforms I’m banned from or how many personal friends I lose or how many opportunities I lose out on because someone in a position of authority doesn’t like my rhetoric. I am fully off the reservation, and I would hope that you will join me in never returning. I will endure the banishment from polite liberal society and unfair smears as a “conspiracy theorist” or “racist” or whatever else with a smile. I am not a martyr and don’t believe myself particularly brave or worthy of any undue admiration; rather, I simply hate the Public Health™ establishment with a passion, and abandoning or tempering it would seem a sort of betrayal to myself.

If justice never comes—and it may not—I will never stop.