Too Late, AOC. The Anarchy You Call for Is Already Happening.

It’s too late, AOC. The rest of the Left beat you to the punch.

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over the weekend called for ignoring a judicial decision on abortion pills with which she disagreed. She echoed Senator Ron Wyden’s call for ignoring Matthew Kacsmaryk’s opinion after the Texas judge ruled that the FDA ignored its own safety rules when it pushed through the RU-486 drug, known as mifepristone, back in 2000. No one who has come through the Covid shot snafu will have any trouble concluding that the FDA isn’t perfect on safety issues.

But that nuance of the case eluded AOC in her call for anarchy, as I explained at PJ Media.

AOC is late to the party, however. The Democrats’ front of anarcho-tyranny is becoming more noticeable. And it’s hard to unsee once you’ve been clued in.

The nut of the idea is that when Democrats scream no one is above the law! they exempt themselves. They arrested Donald Trump based on charges that carried the heft of dandelion wishes and dryer lint. There are laws but they’re merely suggestions enforced at the whim of any George Soros-bankrolled attorney general, secretary of state, or district attorney.

The Dobbs draft abortion decision leak, by a still “unknown” leaker (don’t hire these people for any police work), spawned what the Left considered to be righteous anarchy. Attorney General Merrick Garland seemed to agree. The same man who issued “shock and awe” prosecutions of people who were inside or near the Capitol building on January 6, 2021, whether or not they were violent, issued an order not to go after the “protesters” who descended like a cauldron of bats in hopes of intimidating Supreme Court justices at home before they issued their final decision. They even sent in an assassin. But they were left-wing activists, not people of the right, so it was perfectly fine. How dare you notice???!

That decision dealt a blow to the Left from which they may never recover. No amount of dirty tricks, violence, vandalism, killings, or worse will ever be enough to get a “hey, knock it off!” from this leftist White House. The White House supported the Supreme Court justice “protests” – complete with interactive maps to the justices’ homes — as long as there was no “violence, threats, or vandalism.” What part of the “protest” wasn’t a “threat”?

If you think President Trump’s two-hour delay in condemning the riot at the Capitol building was reprehensible, consider that this White House has never elevated the Christian victims of the Nashville shooting above the trans-murderer-turned-“victim.” The woman who thought she was a man killed three nine-year-old babies at a Christian school and three of their caretakers. But, sure, the confused person with the guns is the victim.

And so it is with the Bruen decision on the right to bear arms in the United States. The Left doesn’t like the decision, so they’re ignoring it and attacking the man who wrote the majority opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas. The Left, in the persons of Senators Joe Biden, Ted Kennedy, and Howard Metzenbaum. conducted a “high-tech lynching” of this “uppity black” when he was nominated in 1991. And they’re not done with him or us.

It is a study of anarcho-tyranny.

On the West Coast, Messed Coast™, since Bruen, Oregon and Washington legislatures have moved legislation to take away so-called “assault weapons” and “weapons of war” from law-abiding citizens who have never killed any living thing except maybe a buck. The AR-15 platform is the most popular rifle in the country. The gun operates like this: one shot per trigger pull — like every gun in existence for civilian use. BUT they’re really scary looking to Democrats.

In Washington, the governor plans to sign the bill because he’s just not that bright and someone told him to.

We refuse to accept gun violence as normal. Gun violence, in all its forms, can be prevented. Thank you @WASenDemocrats and @WAHouseDems. https://t.co/peTLnt5Hlb — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) April 9, 2023

Perhaps he can explain things to his constituents, who have seen an increase in “gun violence” by all the criminals he refuses to put in jail.

Bearing Arms’ Cam Edwards explains that the bill — whether or not it’s constitutional — will be signed by the governor.

“Gun violence” can be prevented, but not through criminalizing the exercise of a constitutionally-protected right or by targeting legal gun owners. Washington has been trying that for years now, but despite dozens of new gun control measures being imposed since 2015, violent crime has increased by 55% during the same time period. […] And yet once again, lawmakers are taking aim at the vast majority of gun owners who’ll never be accused of committing a violent crime, much less convicted of a serious offense.

It’s the same in Oregon. Layabouts and crackheads are allowed to populate the streets, making them unsafe, but the Democrats don’t want citizens to be able to defend themselves with a gun that is popular.

The Left is so afraid of the hearing that they refused to let a top expert on gun crimes, John Lott of the Crime Prevention Research Center, from testifying as an expert. Lott was invited to testify by a Republican, but the failing-up, anti-gun state Senator Floyd Prozanski, a Democrat, didn’t “feel comfortable having Mr. Lott as part of the invited testimony during the informational hearing on SB 348.” Why? He makes too much sense, and Media Matters told him not to. Lott testified as a citizen for a whopping two minutes instead of being able to engage with lawmakers as the expert he is. He predicted that Oregon’s new law would be a barrier to gun ownership because it would cost upwards of $500 (see his testimony below) for the currently nonexistent law enforcement training.

Kevin Starrett of Oregon Firearms Federation describes what the Democrats’ hackneyed HB 2005 would do.

Under this bill all AR-15 style firearms, and countless others no doubt, will be banned from sale or transfer in Oregon. Possession of any AR-15-style rifle will be outlawed. This is because the geniuses in the Oregon Legislature have redefined what a “receiver” (meaning a “firearm”) is. Now, previously-unregulated parts of firearms will require serial numbers that “have been imprinted …by a federally licensed firearm manufacturer, importer or dealer, or a gunsmith with a federal firearms license, in accordance with federal law.” But Federal law does not require serial numbers on the parts of firearms this law now regulates. The bill ends Second Amendment Rights for 18-20 year olds despite the fact that the Democrats KNOW this has been found to be unconstitutional. Furthermore it will ban licensed concealed carry in vast parts of the state since any government owned building and nearby property can be declared off limits.

It outlaws homemade guns. It requires Oregonians to attend training at state law enforcement facilities that don’t exist yet.

The Left couldn’t care less if these proposed laws take years to legally sort out. That’s a feature, not a bug. What Constitution? Lott told the lawmakers that the most vulnerable people — women and people who live in high-crime areas — would suffer under this law. The Left doesn’t care. People with guns pose a risk to their power. The Left looks forward to fighting people who like guns and the U.S. Constitution on the government’s dime. It could go on for years.

Making criminals out of people who want to take care of themselves and sitting ducks out of the people who don’t is the plan. And the Left doesn’t care.

The Left’s FBI sent undercover spies into Catholic churches. They aim to do the same thing with their RESTRICT internet bill, which they tout would get rid of TikTok, as they did with the Patriot Act.

I specifically asked Merrick Garland whether the FBI was targeting Catholic parishes and he said no. Now it turns out the FBI was using undercover sources in multiple parishes https://t.co/NZMkIXEN47 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) April 10, 2023

The useful idiot AOC is too late in calling for anarcho-tyranny. It’s already here.

