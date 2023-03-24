The Morning Briefing: Enough With the Pervert Adults in Public Schools, Already

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Zenesta’s world view became irrevocably darker when she finally admitted to herself that passionfruit is a lie.

Another day, another public school making the case for why the Department of Education should be abolished.

It’s no secret that I’m not a fan of the direction public education in America has taken since the late 1960s. Heck, I wrote a book about it. That direction has gotten worse in the last year or so. At least it seems that way. I’m certainly relieved that my daughter is out of school now.

Kevin wrote something yesterday that featured some more infuriating news from those we entrust our children to for a huge portion of their young lives:

A Boston public school is the latest to survey young teens — and some preteens — about their sexual “history.” The 54-question survey asks 6th and 7th graders everything from how much water they drank to how many sexual partners they’ve had. It also asks pre-teens if they have engaged in oral sex. Some students, too young to understand the questions, went home to ask their parents, “What is oral sex?” Why are schools around the nation asking kids intimate questions about their sexual history?

This would be an outrage if it had happened at a high school. These psychos are hitting up 11-year-olds about their sex lives.

I’d like think that we’re still living in a country where kids that young don’t have any sex lives to report. To anybody. At any time.

The leftist penchant for introducing young children to sex is depraved and pathological. It’s as if they want young children to be sexually active. That’s predatory, by the way. These are the kinds of people we want to keep our children away from, not hand them over to for seven or eight hours a day.

It would seem as if the real goal of public education isn’t to teach the students anything, it’s to undermine the parents. This is precisely why so many parents have been getting involved in school board proceedings across America. The Democrats — who are wholly owned by the teachers’ unions — are threatened by involved parents. That’s why Biden sent his goon squad Justice Department after them.

Lincoln has some news about that:

With the nation’s focus directed toward the saga of The Democrat Party v. Donald Trump, a report was released this week by the House’s Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government and the House Judiciary Committee. The report, with the rather verbose title “A ‘Manufactured’ Issue And ‘Misapplied’ Priorities: Subpoenaed Documents Show No Legitimate Basis for the Attorney General’s Anti-Parent Memo” offers a look at how the Department of Justice targeted parents who had the temerity to disagree with school curricula policies and, moreover, school boards.

This is one of the many commie strong-arm things that Merrick Garland has feverishly tried to walk back. It’s easy to see that he’s never remorseful, or even the slightest bit regretful. He’s just mad that he got caught.

Again, the root of all evil here is teachers’ unions money. Yes, parents need to keep getting more involved in all things having to do with school boards. They’ll be fighting uphill battles forever if the influence of the Randy Weingartens of the world can’t be mitigated though.

Once more, with feeling: school choice is the quickest way to do that.

The Mailbag of Magnificence

Let’s jump right in with this note from Alex:

Since the origin of the Tea Party I have been amazed/angered that there weren’t an equal # of people on the Democrat side equally upset with the status quo. I have come to the conclusion that this divorce is inevitable since 45% of the country would vote for a glass of urine if it had a “D” after its name, would gladly eat bugs and stand on one foot if told to do so by the democrats in power. Who would then post goofy selfies of themselves doing so and chiding the nonconformists “come on eat bugs to save the planet!”

Yes, Alex, Democrat voters are a hive mind. The real reason that they’re pimping the bug-eating doesn’t really have anything to do with climate change however. It’s because none of their feminist womyn know how to cook.

Chris writes:

Stephen,

Your dancing (back-scratching) bear vid in Thursday immediately prompted my Boomer-aged Brain to imagine an accompanying sound track:

James Brown’s “I Feel Good.”

A good back scratching can indeed be euphoric.

Keep writing/providing those outstanding “itch scratching” items!

I’m glad you liked it! I went back and watched it with the song running through my head and it was almost as good as putting whiskey in my coffee.

Here are some of Dan’s thoughts on a potential Trump arrest:

It might be best for all parties that Trump be taken into custody at an agreed upon time and place. Preferably a place where Trump has complete control of the lighting, sound, and camera angles. It’s not a good idea to surprise armed Secret Service agents with a 6am no-knock raid.

However, handcuffs would be a great effect (c.f. AOC), especially if they take him while wearing only boxers and a wife-beater. If Trump doesn’t already have one, a fake Gadsden Flag tattoo would complete the scene.*

“Come and get me coppers!”

You’ve got a future in staging and choreography, Dan. And we should all go get real Gadsden Flag tats ASAP.

This is from Veronica:

Kruiser – I loved how you started your Briefing this morning first with a reference to a balalaika (I don’t get enough opportunities to use my Bachelor of Music degree) and then your reference to a version of “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida.” Whenever I think of that song, it reminds me of the local Kansas City band who played it with a polka beat. Talent!!!

Keep up the good work and keep singing the truth, Brother!

Thank you! Kids today will never be able to make jokes about DJs playing In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida whenever they needed an extended bathroom break. Sad. Also, I’m half Polish, so everything sounds better with a polka beat to me.

We will finish with this from Aron:

Good Morning Kruiser,

I haven’t got anything nasty to say about Biden’s pick for Secty. of State but it is curious to me that I have seen no mention of his name being A. Blinken. Who would want to grow up with that? “What’s your name, son?” “A. Blinken.” “What are you, a smart ass?”

I have been happy about your increase in the number of podcasts you have been putting out there. I look forward to you and KDJ doing your “UNWOKE” hopefully weekly, and the others you do, like Kruiser Kabana. I know you just recently refreshed another one and, my bad, I do not recall the name of it, but I won’t miss it when it comes around in the rotation. I’m obviously a VIP Gold member, but PJ is my fav of the bunch. Vodka Pundit is another fav for his FMF, and the other stuff Stephen does. I rely on him for info on Putin’s Stupid War.

I’m so glad you’re enjoying the podcasts. Even though I’ve been a writer for much of my professional life, I’ve spent most of it talking for a living. It’s good to mix up the two a lot. As you’ve no doubt noticed, I cut loose a lot when speaking behind the paywall. I’M FREE.

Oh, VodkaPundit is my go-to guy for Ukraine info too.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Sometimes you just want a friend to clean your fur. Wait, what?

