FRIDAY AT 4PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Special Guest Kira Davis

On the big Friday “Five O’Clock Somewhere” we have Kira Davis back on the show — a favorite of Kruiser’s, mine, and pretty much the entire VIP Gold crew.

Kruiser and I have finally forgiven Kira for ditching us a couple of weeks ago to go to CPAC, which means A) She can come back on the show, and; B) We can totally razz her for giving up a prime guest spot to go to the worst-attended CPAC in years and years.

Fun!

See you Friday — can’t wait.

P.S. If you aren’t already a VIP Gold supporter, what are you waiting for?