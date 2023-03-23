White House Silence on Biden Family Chinese Money Scandal Speaks Volumes

The House Oversight Committee has unearthed damning evidence that a Chinese energy company funneled over $1 million to select members of the Biden family via the account of a family associate. Despite this explosive revelation, the White House has chosen to adopt a head-in-the-sand approach, seemingly hoping that the scandal will disappear if it simply ignores it.

“On February 27, 2023, Chairman Comer issued a subpoena for certain financial records. The subpoena sought unique and particularized information critical to the Committee’s investigation, connected to three Biden family business associates,” a memo released by the Committee last week reads. “These records prove the Biden family used at least three family members—Hallie Biden, James Biden, and Hunter Biden—and various companies to receive the lucrative payments.”

The Oversight Committee has expressed legitimate concerns over the potential national security ramifications arising from dubious payments made by Chinese entities to the Biden family, seemingly without any scrutiny or oversight, because “current financial disclosure laws and regulations do not require non-dependent family members to provide any information to the public.”

Joe Biden was asked about the suspicious payments last week, and all he could say was, “it’s not true.”

At the White House’s daily briefing on Wednesday, Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about the payments, but she awkwardly refused to comment on the matter.

“House Oversight says they’ve got bank records showing a Chinese energy company paying three Biden family members through a third party,” Doocy pointed out. “What were they paid for?”

“Look, I’m — I’m just not going to respond to that from here,” she said. “Look, we have heard from House Republicans for years and years and years how — how — the inaccuracies and lies when it comes to this issue. And I don’t even where to begin to even answer that question because, again, it’s been lies and lies and inaccuracy for the past couple years. And I’m just not going to get into it from here.”

The inability of the White House to respond to these accusations is a damning indictment of its conduct. Despite having ample time, it hasn’t been able to come up with a credible explanation for the suspicious payments. Instead, it has opted to remain silent and adopt an air of superiority, implying that addressing the allegations, which are backed up by a paper trail, is beneath it.

However, these accusations cannot be brushed aside. The Republican members of the House Oversight Committee have the receipts, leaving no room for doubt or speculation and putting the onus on the White House to come up with an explanation. The White House’s refusal to respond to queries about the matter will only fuel suspicions of a potential cover-up, and the longer it remains silent, the more guilty it appears.