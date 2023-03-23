'Unwoke' Free-for-All #31: Kevin's Adventures in East Palestine, OH

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

Last weekend, the more mobile half of the hosting duo here (I avoid the public a lot these days) decided to take matters into his own hands and bring a little bit of help to the beleaguered citizens of East Palestine, OH.

Kevin and his fiancée Jessica opted for being charitable themselves rather than waiting for others to be charitable. This is something that used to happen a lot more in the world. He shares what motivated him to do this, as well as some of what he saw on the trip.

BIG NEWS: We’re very close to naming the Magic Mescaline Pony!

Enjoy!

If you’d like to take a ride on the Magic Mescaline Pony and join us on the other side, you can subscribe to VIP here. Use the promo code UNWOKE to receive a 25% discount.