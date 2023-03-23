Hey, Where Did That Trump Grand Jury Go?

The Manhattan grand jury investigating possible charges against former President Donald Trump for alleged campaign payouts to pr0n star Stormy Daniels won’t bother with Trump’s on Thursday, and won’t meet again until at least Monday. Say, whatever happened to that impending perp walk?

CNN’s sources revealed Thursday morning that grand jurors “will not hear that case when it convenes today,” and doesn’t meet on Fridays. We’ve got most of another week to wait before anything of substance might happen.

No rush. It’s just first-ever charges against a former president who also happens to be an announced candidate for the next election. Take your time, kids.

Also according to CNN, New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office has told “at least one witness” that they might need to provide more testimony. Bragg’s effort looks a little confused at the moment, trying to determine whether former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen needs to be called back to refute mitigating testimony from another one of his lawyers, Robert Costello, on Monday.

Costello told the grand jury then that whistleblower Cohen arranged the alleged payoff to Daniels all on his own. Furthermore, Costello called Cohen “totally unreliable,” and said that “If they want to go after Donald Trump and they have solid evidence, so be it. But Michael Cohen is far from solid evidence.”

At this point, again according to CNN, Bragg’s office is still trying to figure out whether to call more witnesses to refute Costello, or call an additional witness to “buttress their case” before jurors decide to vote on those historic indictments.

Curiously, Wednesday grand jury meeting was also cancelled, as PJ Media’s own Matt Margolis reported at the time.

Maybe the grand jury is so busy with the other cases under its purview that they just don’t have time for The Donald today. Or yesterday, for that matter. Maybe Bragg really does need more time to wrangle witnesses.

Or maybe all the seeming confusion is — let’s say this part quietly — political. Politically, Trump seems to be doing better under threat of indictment than he was before last week’s rumors of a possible arrest. His support with GOP primary voters is up in the last week, particularly when compared to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has yet to announce his long-suspected candidacy. It could also well be that Bragg is deciding whether or not to slowly back away from an empowered former POTUS who seems to be eating his lunch.

Whatever the case may be, we likely won’t find out more until next week.

