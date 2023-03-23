WATCH: Rand Paul vs. Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) who on the same day deposed Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel over his company’s malfeasance related to myocarditis and their mRNA injections — held Antony Blinken to account for his ongoing game of hide-the-ball with the State Department’s diplomatic cables regarding COVID-19 potential origins from a Chinese, U.S.-funded biolab.

“My question is, what’s the State Department hiding? Why won’t you give these records to the American people?” Paul asked, in reference to relevant documents he requested from the State Department that he was denied.

Blinken, unable to justify withholding information regarding the origins of a worldwide pandemic that ground the economy and society to a halt for years and that was possibly manufactured using public money, resorts to mealy-mouthed bureaucratic minutia as his last defense.

“We have longstanding practices and procedures in terms of actually documents and cables with this committee,” Blinken uttered. This is, of course, total gibberish. He could release all the information Paul requested today if he weren’t hiding it on behalf of his handlers. As Paul correctly notes, most of what he wants is unclassified. And anything that is classified can be declassified with the stroke of a pen.

Rand Paul is talented, obviously, but it’s amazing how easy it is to dismantle the lies with a little bit of effort mixed with integrity. These people, and the institutions they represent, are paper tigers. They have power, but it is predicated entirely on the thinnest veneer of authority and respectability.

Imagine how many government lies could be mopped up and disposed of on a daily basis if the alleged journalists who populate the White House Press Briefing room came to the daily propaganda sessions there with the same tenacity as Paul.

Instead, they shout down their fellow journalists when they actually challenge the lies from the back of the room — in the service of the state and protection of their barely-literate diversity princess Karine Jean-Pierre!

Then, to add insult to injury, the matriarchal corporate media talk shows smear any independent journalist as “angry,” “misogynistic,” etc. (They, of course, would have smeared Ateba as “racist” as well if not for the inconvenient fact that he’s black.)

This is not how any of the media is supposed to work in a functioning, free, open society — as routine as it is in the modern era.

Journalists’ job — the entire justification for their existence, and a good one if they would do their duty — is to hold politicians’ and other public figures’ feet to the fire.

Instead, in dysfunctional technocracy, in which the entire mainstream journalism industry — and an industry is what it is — has been neutered and rendered stenographers of power, politicians like Rand Paul are left to pick up the slack and do their jobs for them. The only honest man in the room is the politician.