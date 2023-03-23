WATCH: Sen. Rand Paul vs. Moderna CEO

In a March 22 hearing, Paul took Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel to the proverbial woodshed over his company’s mRNA injections and their proven liability to cause myocarditis (heart inflammation), particularly in adolescent and young men.

Paul: Is there a higher interest or a higher incidence of myocarditis among adolescent males 16 to 24 after taking your vaccine? Moderna CEO: So thank you for the questions. First, let me say we care deeply about safety and we are working closely with the CDC and the FDA to. Paul: That’s pretty much a yes or no. Is there a higher incidence of myocarditis among boys 16 to 24 after they take your vaccine? Moderna CEO: The data I’ve seen sorry, from the CDC actually shown that there’s less myocarditis, for people who get the vaccine versus those who get COVID infection.

Notice the sleight of hand. Paul’s question pertained to the absolute risk of myocarditis between uninjected and injected boys/men ages 16-24. The Moderna CEO dodges answering the question — the answer to which is clearly yes — by instead claiming that his company’s injection poses less of a risk of myocarditis than the COVID-19 infection. This was not the question, but Paul must have known he would make that claim because he had a retort ready to fire back.

Paul: You’re saying that for ages 16 to 24 among males who take the COVID vaccine, their risk of myocarditis is less than people who get the disease? Moderna CEO: That is my understanding. Paul: That is not true. And I’d like to enter into the record six peer-reviewed papers from the Journal of Vaccine, the Annals of Medicine that say the complete opposite of what you said. I also spoke with your president just last week and he readily acknowledged in private that, yes, there is an increased risk of myocarditis. The fact that you can’t say it in public is quite disturbing. Do you think it’s scientifically sound to mandate three vaccines for adolescent boys? Moderna CEO: This is for the public health leaders to decide.

That these people have the nerve to say in public with a straight face that vaccine mandates are “for the public health leaders to decide” is stunning, given the immense incentives they provide in the form of cash payments (kickbacks) to the very Public Health™ authorities tasked with regulating them.

One hand washes the other while America’s youth suffer from heart inflammation, often due to draconian government mandates to get the vax to be able to attend school or participate in sports.

This whole operation is a coordinated crime of epic proportions, and Sen. Rand Paul deserves full credit for leading the effort to expose the perpetrators in official proceedings.

He is a national treasure who must be protected at all costs. Given what we know about the aggressiveness of the Public Health™ authorities in the pursuit of narrative hegemony, the volume and intensity of pressure he must be met with behind the scenes is nearly inconceivable. Most people don’t have the moral fortitude to withstand the onslaught.