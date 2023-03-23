How Much Is Enough? Another Dude Wins Another Women’s Sporting Event

If this keeps up, before too long all the champion female athletes will be males, and women’s sports will not exist at all. But relax, it’s all for the sake of “diversity,” and that makes it okay. The latest man pretending to be a woman to win a female sporting event is a chap named Tiffany Thomas, a cyclist who has just won first place in the Randall’s Island Crit cycling race in New York City, amid a shower of hosannas from the forces of progress and enlightenment. A few reactionary grouches, however, are daring to voice concerns about the future of women’s sports. As Greta Thunberg might ask them, How dare you?

Thomas, according to the UK’s Daily Mail, “was born male.” What the Daily Mail doesn’t point out is that Thomas is still male, and that explains why he succeeded in “blowing the competition out of the water to snatch first place” in this cycling event. The Daily Mail reports, as if it were something exceptional, that Thomas only began cycling in 2018, and yet “quickly found success and has dominated competitions in the years since.” Not only that, but he has done this despite being significantly older than his peers: he is 46, and his oldest teammate is 32.

Wow! What could possibly account for Thomas’ rapid rise to the top of the women’s cycling world? He must be an exceptional athlete, right? Tiffany Thomas himself thinks so. After he won the Randall’s Island event, he said modestly that it “was a great day to play bikes with friends.” Then he added: “Last race with our 2022 LA Sweat team kit,” referring to his team’s uniform. “I’m not going to lie, sometimes it made me feel like a superhero when I wore it.” But he is not, of course, a superhero, or any kind of hero. He is a man competing against women, and that accounts for his marvelous success.

There are a few genuine female cyclists who are not taken in by Thomas’ act and have dared to point out that the emperor has no clothes, thus making it obvious to everyone that he is a guy. One noted: “Tiffany’s teammates are all between the ages of 24 and 32. Amazing that Tiffany can keep up with them at the age of 46 after only starting cycling at age 40!” Indeed. Another pointed out that “Tiffany Thomas has been on countless podiums, going from a total beginner to the elite level in just 5 years.” Yeah, wow, what a whiz kid.

A third noted the cost of indulging Thomas’ fantasies: “I feel so bad for woman athletes in America that have trained their entire lives. We are destroying woman’s rights in America. They might as well just make every sport in this country co-ed. This is all so unfair. Every[one] should live the way they want but there are sacrifices.” Maybe so, but no one is asking the men who claim that they’re women to make them. And so the real women are growing disheartened.

One of them is Hannah Arensman, a real female cyclist who has just announced that she is retiring from the sport because competing against men is pointless. She notes that “over the past few years, I have had to race directly with male cyclists in women’s events. As this has become more of a reality, it has become increasingly discouraging to train as hard as I do only to have to lose to a man with the unfair advantage of an androgenized body that intrinsically gives him an obvious advantage over me, no matter how hard I train.” Indeed.

These are biological realities that led to the establishment of women’s sports programs in the first place. The transgender delusions, however, are destroying the possibility of women competing in sporting events at all. Arensman accordingly declared: “I have decided to end my cycling career. At my last race at the recent UCI Cyclocross National Championships in the elite women’s category in December 2022, I came in 4th place, flanked on either side by male riders awarded 3rd and 5th places.”

This travesty deeply affected Arensman’s family: “My sister and family sobbed as they watched a man finish in front of me, having witnessed several physical interactions with him throughout the race. Additionally, it is difficult for me to think about the very real possibility I was overlooked for an international selection on the US team at Cyclocross Worlds in February 2023 because of a male competitor.” She pointed out the obvious: “Moving forward, I feel for young girls learning to compete and who are growing up in a day when they no longer have a fair chance at being the new record holders and champions in cycling because men want to compete in our division.”

This is a disgrace. Tiffany Thomas should be barred from competing with genuine women, as should all male athletes who are mentally ill or pretending to be in order to face weaker competition. No less a luminary than Caitlyn Jenner agrees; he called Thomas’ victory “anathema to what sports represents [sic] and the spirit of competition.” Bravo, sir!