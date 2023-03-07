Voters Don't Like Trannies Playing Women's Sports

A substantial majority of American voters believe that allowing Joe Biden’s reinterpretation of Title IX to allow biological males to play women’s sports has had negative effects on women’s sports.

According to the poll, which was conducted by Summit.org in partnership with McLaughlin and Associates, 60% of voters say it’s been harmful to women’s sports, while 18% say it’s been helpful. When 22% of respondents without an opinion aren’t included, 77% of voters find allowing biological men to compete in women’s sports to be harmful, and only 23% say it’s helpful.

“Corporate and government elites are trying to have it both ways. They say they support women, yet they refuse to say what a woman actually is and are pursuing policies that cause harm to women. In a very short period of time a coordinated effort between the transgender industry, which profits from exploiting children and teens, and its allies in government have created a catastrophe for America’s girls and women, and it is only going to get worse,” said Dr. Jeff Myers, president of Summit.org and co-author of the new eBook Exposing the Gender Lie: How to Protect Children and Teens from the Transgender Industry’s False Ideology.

Voters across all demographics had at least a plurality of respondents say that letting biological males play women’s sports was harmful, including Democrats and Biden voters.