The Kruiser Kabana Episode 213: Some Tough Love for My Conservative Friends About Voter Fraud

(Reminder: all of the podcast episodes are now in the Kruiser Kabana section of our shiny new podcast page. I will be doing little teaser blurbs here and/or in the Morning Briefing for each new episode.)

It’s time for a little real talk about voter fraud that I know is going to irritate some people. However, I hope that I can convince some others to focus a little more. Either way, I’ve got some energy going for this one, ladies and gentlemen.