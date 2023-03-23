Arizona Supreme Court Finally Hands Kari Lake a Win, but the Media Doesn't Want You to Know About It

The Arizona Supreme Court handed GOP 2022 gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a win and is forcing a lower court to look at voter signature verification issues.

The decision is a huge win for Lake, who has all but declared war on those who she believes are involved in shady Arizona elections.

They have built a House of Cards in Maricopa County. I’m not just going to knock it over. I’m going to burn it to the ground. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6gdTEMiUI9 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) March 23, 2023

What does this decision mean?

Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel wrote that the court would decide whether or not Lake could prove her claim — that Maricopa County did not comply with Arizona election law regarding ballot tabulation. Lake must also prove that there were enough potentially fraudulent votes to affect the outcome of the election based on a “competent mathematical basis to conclude that the outcome would plausibly have been different, not simply an untethered assertion of uncertainty.”

Lake announced in January that she had three whistleblowers who claim 130,000 votes had been rejected because of bogus signatures, but “higher-ups” insisted they be counted.

.@KariLake: "We have 3 whistleblowers in the signature verification department in Maricopa… Who said that they were rejecting tens of thousands of signatures to the tune of up to 130,000 ballots that were being rejected… Somebody above them was sending them on through anyway" pic.twitter.com/cnccVZRtqp — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) January 14, 2023

These 130,000 votes are key because Democrat Katie Hobbs “won” by only 17,000 votes. If Lake can prove electoral skullduggery — which she claims she can — this may turn Arizona upside down, and will likely give credence to the “conspiracy theory” of election fraud in Arizona during the 2020 elections.

FACT-O-RAMA! Most of the Arizona election “problems” — such as malfunctioning voting machines — took place in Maricopa County, considered a Republican stronghold.

As expected, lefty Pravda news outlets are downplaying Lake’s victory.

Knowing full well that many people only read headlines, the liberal spin game is on. Commie websites are pushing the narrative that most of Lake’s lawsuit was dismissed. While true, they all “forgot” to mention the all-important decision that Lake now has a chance to put her money where her mouth is and prove mass voter fraud involving ballots with bogus signatures.

Let’s look at some lefty headlines:

What happens if Lake can prove she was cheated? That remains a mystery. Hobbs has been in the governor’s seat for three months.

FREUDIAN SLIP-O-RAMA! Look at the “mistake” Newsweek made in its reporting about two LOWER courts decisions: “The decision to rule in Lake’s favor on one of the claims comes in contrast to the move from two loser courts—one in Maricopa County and the other in the Arizona Court of Appeals—which both rejected the Republican’s lawsuit.” (emphasis added)

Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law Professor Paul Bender told Newsweek that there is little chance Lake will be successful in taking over the governor’s mansion. If nothing else, a Lake victory will show the nation that elections can be and are being stolen from We the People, even though the left has bent over backward to suggest that elections — at least after 2016 — are fraud-free.

FACT-O-RAMA! Liberals screeched that the 2016 election was stolen from them by “Trump-Russia collusion” but swear the elections in 2020 were the “most secure ever.” Then why did the Democrats fight to stop investigations into 2020 election fraud nationwide?

