If There Was No Election Fraud, Why Are Dems Trying to Stop Nationwide Audits?

Pants on Fire

For a group that believes election fraud is nothing but QAnon cattle scat, the commies sure are trying hard to stop the audits from going forward. They are also trying to keep the findings from the audits from getting out. Twitter recently killed off accounts dedicated to announcing news and findings of election audits, declaring they were breaking rules by reporting “lies.”

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has been poking its ugly, partisan head into election audits, warning states to tread carefully. The DOJ is also suing Georgia over its new election laws.

It’s all part of the plan.

Marxist Game Plan

Try to stop the audits

Shut down election audit Twitter profiles reporting audit findings

Scream, “Where is the evidence of election fraud, you conspiracy wackjobs?!?!?”

Here is a state-by-state look at what the apparatchiks are doing to undermine our democracy.

North Carolina

According to Rep. Keith Kidwell (R-Beaufort), southern sleazeball Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina State Elections Board, declined a request from the North Carolina House Freedom Caucus (HFC) to inspect voting equipment used in the November 2020 election. Bell also recently turned down a request for an audit, stating that the Board of Elections (BOE) would not “partake in, nor perpetuate, myths and falsehoods about voting systems or elections.”

Bell also singlehandedly ended the witness requirement for absentee ballots as required by state law.

But wait, there’s more. Bell authorized county boards of election to accept absentee ballots up to nine days after Election Day, instead of the usual three days required by law. That’s illegal. It’s also the same play we saw in Michigan and Pennsylvania, states that are also trying to thwart election audits. I smell a pattern.

FACT-O-RAMA! The definition of a pattern is “to make, mold, or design by following a pattern”

Question #1: Who gave the Democrats in swing states this “pattern” of illegally changing election laws?

Up until the audit refusal from Bell, Kidwell said the HFC had been “impressed by the cooperation” from the BOE.

“Now we’ve hit a wall,” Rep. Kidwell said in a press conference. “That wall, they’re seemingly hiding behind. Miss Bell, tear down that wall, unless you have something to hide.”

Wisconsin

After seeing the election tomfoolery discovered in the Georgia and Arizona election audits, Wisconsin state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, a Republican, formally requested a “more comprehensive audit” from former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who is conducting a review of the election at the behest of Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, along with retired police officers, and the Legislative Audit Bureau, which lawmakers authorized earlier this year to investigate the election.

Wisconsin Forensic Audit pic.twitter.com/LtQkf0wEfa — Jennifer Asper (@j3669) July 16, 2021

Wisconsin Democrats, including Ann Jacobs, the head of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, have stated their opposition to the GOP-ordered election reviews.

Both houses of the Wisconsin Legislature are run by Republicans. Expect an audit.

Michigan

Attorney Matthew Deperno has been pushing for an audit since Election Day. He has done some sleuthing himself and the findings are damning. People are catching on. Some of them are Democrats.

Michigan’s attorney general, Dana Nessel, is “investigating” people who are digging up evidence of voter fraud, a move from Stalin’s playbook. Nessel is the Democrats’ Beria.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel Threatens Election Fraud Whistleblowers with Prosecution https://t.co/18ZBq1PDCI — Big League Politics (@bigleaguepol) November 24, 2020

She has the blessing of Michigan’s Democrat governor, Gretchen Whitmer, and the uber Marxist secretary of state, Jocelyn Benson. Benson had a setback in court regarding the 2020 election, when a judge declared that she violated the law regarding signatures in absentee ballots.

Georgia

Georgia’s audit claims to have found over 10,000 bogus votes and investigators aren’t done looking.

Tucker Carlson reported a break-in at a warehouse storing voting records and he also reported that ballots were scanned twice. The burglary took place, magically, 20 minutes after the guards left. Many believe evidence of voter fraud, or a lack thereof, was stored in the warehouse. We still don’t know what was taken, how someone got through a 100-lb. door, or how the burglar or burglars knew when the guards would be absent.

As can be expected, the left-leaning myth-sniffers at Snopes immediately denied everything Tucker Carlson reported. In case you haven’t heard, Snopes consists of a married couple of pinkos and a friend. They should stick to telling us about missing phallus statues and leave politics to the adults.

Pennsylvania

State Senator Doug Mastriano pushed for an audit and immediately hit walls, including lefty lapdog Yahoo News, which called the audit a “freak show.” One of three counties refuses to cooperate. Democrat Governor Tom Wolf referred to the audit as a “disgrace to democracy.”

The evidence of voter fraud appears quite damning. Advocates claim that 15,000 mail-in ballots were sent out of state and that while only 1,823,148 mail-in ballots were sent out, and 2,589,242 were sent back.

Arizona

The Mother of All Audits

Twitter doesn’t want the auditors to have a voice. Just as the Arizona audit is about to come to an end, Twitter closed its account. The DOJ’s Merrick Garland mentioned dropping in on the audit, and got clown-slapped by Arizona state Senator Wendy Rogers, who threatened to throw him in jail for meddling with the audit.

Senator @WendyRogersAZ Taunts Merrick Garland Threat to Scrutinize Audits: 'You Will Not Touch Arizona Ballots or Machines Unless You Want to Spend Time in an Arizona Prison' https://t.co/QsXEr96hrL — Media Right News (@MediaRightNews1) June 11, 2021

The auditors have issued yet another subpoena for election routers, which members of the state refuse to turn over. It’s almost like they have something to hide.

BREAKING: Maricopa County receives a new subpoena for election materials from Republican leaders of the Arizona Senate pic.twitter.com/76Ss3JQ8VB — Jen Fifield (@JenAFifield) July 27, 2021

What Are They Hiding?

Some people believe Bigfoot is real. They go out into the woods to look for Bigfoot. They spend money on equipment, they exert effort and spend their time, and no one stops them. Why won’t the commies let the audits continue and let the information of those audits flow? Aww, you know why. The Republicans are finding evidence every day. Evidence they swear doesn’t exist. The election can’t be overturned. What do they fear? Maybe they know that if the Democrats are caught robbing the country of democracy, one of our institutions that makes our country the greatest on the planet, their party is kaput and their plans of a commie takeover are dead. For now.