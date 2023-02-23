The Morning Briefing: Florida—Come for the Sunshine, Stay for the Rejection of Trans Fascism

Top O’ the Briefing

It’s difficult to determine exactly when it happened, but at some point in the last few years the number of trans stories in the news went from being an annoying trickle to a disturbing broken dam. One wonders whether the number of trans madness incidents has really increased that much, or if they were being kept under wraps before now.

The pro trans crowd can be, shall we say, militant, at times. They’re also a bit evangelical, seeming to want to convince anyone they can get their hands on to transition to a new gender. Oddly, people only transition from male to female, or vice-versa, despite the fact that there are apparently at least 17,241 genders now.

Those new genders must be feeling left out.

The “You Will Be Made to Care” trans mob can be difficult to push back against, but some progress has been made. Ron DeSantis’s Florida has been good at it and, as Matt writes, is getting better:

Earlier this month, Florida medical boards passed a rule preventing minors from being given puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, or gender transition surgery — causing outrage in the trans cult. But new legislation proposed this week takes a different approach that I’m sure the cult will have a hard time figuring out how to respond to. The new bill, called the Reverse Woke Act, flips the gender transition movement on its head by requiring employers that provide coverage for gender transition procedures also to provide coverage for de-transitioning. It even puts employers on the hook for de-transitioning coverage for people who are no longer employed by the company if they worked there when they transitioned.

The woke corporations that now plague the United States love to champion anything that shows up waving a pride flag. They often make big political statements by offering to pay for employees in Big Meanie red states to go to blue states and have medical procedures done that are restricted or illegal at home.

Florida doesn’t want to play that game:

“Woke businesses need to be held accountable when offering to pay for gender affirming surgeries in other states, such as California because they are nothing more than political decisions masquerading as healthcare and human resource decisions,” Ingoglia said in a press release. “Floridians should not be used as political pawns to advance a leftist agenda for the Governor of California. If these companies truly cared about their employees, this should be a no-brainer for them.”

Beginning with its battle with Disney, Florida has been at the forefront of attempting to curb the knee-jerk woke overtures of businesses in the state. More red and purple states need to take the cue. The higher-ups at companies who make the woke decisions aren’t in touch with reality, they’re just afraid of bad publicity in the liberal media. Or from some angry malcontents on social media. Rarely have so many powerful people exhibited such cowardice.

This bill will, of course, be met with screams of “TRANSPHOBIC!”

What laws like this will really accomplish is pumping the brakes on a runaway social trend that will probably see a lot of buyer’s remorse in the none-too-distant future. Corporate eagerness to fund life altering medical procedures like gender transitioning and abortion is creepy. People should have to pause and take longer to make decisions about such things. They don’t need bosses who fling open the checkbooks and say “Have at it!”

Matt points out that the trans maniacs are in denial about the fact that de-transitioning even occurs. This steep spike in gender transitions we’ve been witnessing may — I’m being generous with that qualifier — be a mass leftist peer pressure phenomenon. If so, we will probably see a spike in people de-transitioning in a few years’ time.

Let’s see if woke CEOs want to make a bet that won’t happen.

