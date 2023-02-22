Big Soda Wins Legislative Fight, Right to Feed Coke to Public Schoolchildren in New Mexico

The USDA earlier this month announced plans to reduce processed sugar in school lunches for — amazingly — the first time ever. Better late than never. But recent developments in New Mexico jeopardize that laudable agenda, at least in that particular state.

Via KRQE News:

The bill, after some adjustments, would have banned sales during school hours. But there would be exceptions for after-hours fundraising events and concession sales at sporting events….

Others spoke in opposition. The bill “is not needed,” Adrian Chavez, who works for PepsiCo, said. “Current USDA regulations to limit beverage calories in schools are already in place and [are] followed by schools across New Mexico.” The Senate Education Committee ultimately voted to table the bill.

Let the corn syrup flow into the children’s intestines from the Arizona to Texas borders, from Colorado to Mexico!

The motivation for the soda industry to prey on children, in particular, is that their taste buds are easier to condition. If they get in the door early, they can manufacture a customer for life.

Never mind that their product is correlated with hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Nearly a third — 32.7% — of New Mexican children are currently obese. Their little livers and hearts are civilian casualties in the war for profit, scalps collected by Pepsi Co. shareholders.

Which is fine, whatever. That’s how the free market works. Lots of products of dubious value with high-risk profiles get exchanged every day between consenting adults.

But public schools need not open up their doors and let the vultures move in on the five-year-olds in their care.