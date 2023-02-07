USDA Limits Added Sugar in School Meals for the FIRST Time Ever

“No nation is any healthier than its children or more prosperous than its farmers.”

—Harry Truman

Unbelievably, at this late date in Feb. 2023, the derelict U.S. Department of Agriculture finally placed limits on the amount of added sugars dispensed to public schoolchildren.

Via the Associated Press:

U.S. agriculture officials on Friday proposed new nutrition standards for school meals, including the first limits on added sugars, with a focus on sweetened foods such as cereals, yogurt, flavored milk and breakfast pastries… The plan announced by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack also seeks to significantly decrease sodium in the meals served to the nation’s schoolkids by 2029, while making the rules for foods made with whole grains more flexible. The goal is to improve nutrition and align with U.S. dietary guidelines in the program that serves breakfast to more than 15 million children and lunch to nearly 30 million children every day.

Yet the USDA’s new rules would actually still allow 10% of the caloric content to consist of added sugars: “By the fall of 2027, added sugars in school meals would be limited to less than 10% of the total calories per week for breakfasts and lunches.”

Ten percent of a child’s meal consisting of hyper-inflammatory, metabolism-wrecking artificial sugars is not a winning nutritional formula. But it’s marginally preferable to 20%.

Would 0% added sugars be too much to ask for? In a whole foods diet, 0% added sugar is the default. Why not just go all the way and skip all the artificial processed food? The answer is probably in the government’s billion-dollar contracts with giant food corporations to deliver the slop to the children at scale.

If you’ve ever been fortunate enough to avoid public school food, count your blessings. It’s total trash, full of pre-packaged crap virtually devoid of micronutrients and heavy on the processed carbs.

Children these days are so enormous that the CDC was forced to modify its body-mass index (BMI) obesity charts. How many kids under the care of the government were sent over the edge into type II diabetes because of this malfeasance?