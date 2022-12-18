CDC Obesity Chart Balloons to Accommodate Gargantuan American Children

To accommodate the ever-expanding waistlines of American youth — the predictable product of processed GMO feed passed off as “food” and high levels of inactivity (66% of US children get at least 2 hours of screen time daily) — the CDC has been forced to expand the body-mass index (BMI) chart it uses to clinically assess the presence and severity of obesity.

Via CNBC:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday released new body mass index charts for children in response to the growing obesity crisis in the U.S. The previous BMI chart for children ages 2 to 19, published in 2000, is based on data from 1963 to 1980, but obesity and severe obesity in children has increased significantly since the ’80s. More than 4.5 million children and teenagers had severe obesity in 2018, according to the CDC… “Prior to today’s release, the growth charts did not extend high enough to plot BMI for the increasing number of children with severe obesity,” said Dr. Karen Hacker, director of the CDC’s National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.

BMI, one of the key metrics to assess metabolic health, is calculated as a ratio of height to weight. It’s an easy measurement that gives an instantaneous rough estimate of body fat percentage (although lean muscle mass can confound the calculations).

A normal BMI falls in the 18.5–24.9 range. The new metrics extend BMI measurements for kids to 60.

For our VIPs: Trans and Fats: Woke Disney Now Celebrating Obesity

Per official statistics, obesity rates have nearly quadrupled in American children since 1971. But you don’t need stats to perceive the obvious; take a look around.

Contrary to the vociferous claims of the “healthy at any size” fat propagandists — who reframe obesity as a peculiar form of feminist triumph over the Patriarchy™ or whatever — long-term fatness is associated with severe chronic illness and reduced lifespan.

Obesity is a chronic disease, underdiagnosed and under-addressed. Kids don’t die from the current official Public Health Emergency™, COVID-19, at any appreciable rate, but they get set up by the millions for a lifetime of illness and early death from obesity. So why don’t the Public Health™ authorities declare obesity a public health emergency?