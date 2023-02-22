WATCH: Bill Maher Owns MSNBC Hack Over COVID Lies

On February 17, MSNBC lawyer Ari Melber appeared on Real Time With Bill Maher, during which time Maher pressed Melber on his network’s numerous (and ongoing) COVID-19 lies designed to invoke maximum terror in their geriatric, libbed-out audience.

Maher begins the exchange by citing a recent study published in The Lancet (that notorious anti-vaxxer rag!) which found that natural immunity conferred by SARS-CoV-2 infection is “at least as high, if not higher” than the mRNA shots.

Via The Lancet:

Our findings show that immunity from COVID-19 infection confers substantial protection against infection from pre-omicron variants. By comparison, protection against re-infection from the omicron BA.1 variant was substantially reduced and wanes rapidly over time. Protection against severe disease, although based on scarce data, was maintained at a relatively high level up to 1 year after the initial infection for all variants. Our analysis suggests that the level of protection from past infection by variant and over time is at least equivalent if not greater than that provided by two-dose mRNA vaccines. [emphasis added]

These findings differ starkly from the Pfizer and Moderna company line over the past several years, parroted dutifully by the likes of Ari Melber and Co. in the employ of “brought to you by Pfizer” NBC.

Lest one believes that Pfizer sponsorships do not shape corporate media’s coverage of the company’s mRNA gene therapies, (which are not vaccines in the conventional sense of the word), consider that NBC, in its report on the very study cited above establishing the superior protection provided by natural immunity, issues the following caveat:

Still, experts stress that vaccination is the preferable route to immunity, given the risks of Covid, particularly in unvaccinated people. “The problem of saying ‘I’m gonna get infected to get immunity’ is you might be one of those people that end up in the hospital or die,” [Dr. Christopher] Murray said. “Why would you take the risk when you can get immunity through vaccination quite safely?”

NBC frames the argument for natural immunity as if there are people out there deliberating whether to get injected or intentionally expose themselves to SARS-CoV-2 and become infected. This is not the calculation at all.

Precise figures are hard to come by, but by conservative estimates, at least 104 million Americans have been infected by the virus as of February 2023. It’s probably higher, but let’s take the tally at face value.

Barring a certain tiny proportion of that 104 million who have not developed an adaptive immune response due to underlying conditions that compromise the immune system, nearly all of those people already have natural immunity, regardless of their intention to either avoid it or expose themselves to it. NBC’s dichotomy is false.

By the Science™’s own admission, those 104 million Americans are now endowed with “equivalent if not greater” protection than any pharmaceutical injection currently on the market could supply. Yet the Public Health™ authorities never considered natural immunity when they were foisting their draconian vaccine mandates on the American public under threat of losing their livelihoods.

Remember, forever and always, when President Brandon’s handlers dropped the rhetorical gauntlet in the war speech they wrote for him to read: “our patience is wearing then,” he read off his script, referring to Americans who thought they were free to refuse experimental drugs even though they already enjoyed “equivalent if not greater” natural immunity from infection. He spoke of American citizens as presidents used to speak of foreign terrorists.

Were Brandon’s handlers “following the Science™” then?