This week in techno-hell, institutional emails you receive through your school or work, which already smack of insincerity, following mass-scale trauma might just be entirely synthetic, free of any and all human emotion.

Via The Guardian:

Officials at Vanderbilt University apologized for using an AI chatbot to write a consoling email to students after a mass shooting at Michigan State University. The message went out last week from the office of equity, diversity and inclusion in the Peabody College of Education and Human Development, reported the Vanderbilt Hustler, the student newspaper. The message said the Michigan shootings, in which three students were killed, were a reminder of the importance of creating an inclusive environment.

It turns out that soulless robots are just as capable of churning out Social Justice™ gibberish as the humans who provided the source material:

Joseph and the assistant dean, Hasina Mohyuddin, who also signed the initial email, are stepping back from their roles with the equity, inclusion, and diversity office while the university investigates.

The Chat GBT robots are programmed to believe in “equity” and “inclusivity.” They are liberal and loving. Someday, when they really get going, they’ll give the inclusion and diversity to the human meat puppets good and hard.