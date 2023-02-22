Clinton Aide Linked to Jeffrey Epstein Ruled a Suicide Despite No Sign of Weapon

Mark Middleton, who served as a special adviser to Bill Clinton and reportedly let notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein into the Clinton White House at least seven times, was found dead last year. Middleton was found tied to a tree with an extension cord around his neck and a gunshot wound to his chest.

After nearly a year, his death has curiously been ruled a suicide — even though the weapon that killed him was nowhere to be found.

“The grisly scene where a top Bill Clinton adviser was found hanged from a tree with a gunshot wound to his chest has finally been revealed nine months after he took his life,” reports The Daily Mail. “But the sheriff’s report into Mark Middleton’s death raises more questions than answers as it shows his death was ruled a suicide – but the weapon that killed him was nowhere to be found.”

Related: 20 of Jeffrey Epstein’s Victims Were Paid Through JPMorgan Chase

Middleton’s family members had petitioned the judge to keep the report of his death out of the public eye, but the judge eventually ruled that all but photographs could be released.

“I could see that he had a gunshot wound to the chest and that he had a knot tied in an extension cord that was around his neck and it was attached to the limb directly above him,” Perry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Lawson wrote in his report.

Three boxes of buckshot and a gun case were found in his vehicle, but no weapon. Middleton’s family claimed he’d been suffering from depression.