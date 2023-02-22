Democrats Cling to 'Latinx' at Their Own Peril

Recently, my wife and I watched the remake of Father of the Bride, which was released last year. The new adaptation is a Latino take on the story, with the eponymous father of the bride being a self-made Cuban American. The film lacks something that makes the 1991 version featuring Steve Martin a classic, but there was a scene that truly amused me.

In the film, the bride-to-be hires a wedding planner, a woke white woman who is desperate to please, despite being in over her head. At one point, while discussing the wedding plans, she drops the word “Latinx,” which confuses the family patriarch, played by Andy Garcia, who has no idea what the word means, or why the wedding planner insists on using it.

It was a stunningly accurate reflection of the reality of the completely made-up term—which is popular in academia and amongst woke white liberals, just not so much amongst the community it purports to reflect.

According to Gallup, only 4% of Hispanic and Latino Americans prefer the made-up term, while 15% prefer “Latino”/“Latina,” and 23% prefer “Hispanic.” Another poll conducted by a Democratic firm called Bendixen & Amandi International found that only 2% prefer the term, and a whopping 40% are actually offended by it. On top of that, the poll found that 30% of voters were “less likely to support” a politician or political organization that uses “Latinx” regarding the Latin American community.

Why are woke liberals clinging to this made-up term when they should be focusing on issues that matter to the Latino community as the Democrat Party bleeds support from them? It’s true. Donald Trump saw significant gains in support from blacks and Latino voters, despite the Democrats and mainstream media relentlessly calling him a racist.

Do you remember how Democrats branded Trump’s “law and order” agenda as racist? Well, Latinos didn’t get the memo because Trump gained support from Latinos in 78 of the country’s 100 majority-Hispanic counties. Latinos are shifting Republican because Republicans are addressing the issues they care about, while Democrats think that making “Latinx” a thing is more important.

In Arkansas, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders banned the use of the bogus term in government documents, and it looks like Connecticut may follow suit.

HB 6384 would require that the “general statutes be amended to prohibit any state agency, or state employee on behalf of a state agency, from using the term ‘Latinx’ on any official communications or forms of the state agency.”

But it may surprise you to learn that the chief sponsor of the bill, state Rep. Geraldo Reyes Jr., is a Democrat. He is fed up with the term that the overwhelming majority of the Latino community doesn’t support.

“This has been offensive and derogatory to all Puerto Ricans, and it’s something that hasn’t sat well with a lot of people here for a while,” Reyes said. “When I found out that [Sanders] banned it on her first day in the office, I saw that as an opportunity for me to do the same thing.”

So, while “Latinx” is being rejected by Latinos, the broader Democratic Party continues to embrace the term at their own peril. Their insistence on using it sends a message to the Latino community that the Democrats don’t care about the issues that matter to them, and that’s why they’re flocking to the Republican Party.