Which Is Dumber: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or the Term ‘Latinx’?

Let’s face it, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) hasn’t exactly earned a reputation for being the sharpest tool in the shed, or the brightest bulb in the box. Sometimes, it’s actually amazing that she can walk and talk at the same time. Yet, for reasons that are hard to explain, she’s become a left-wing firebrand who is even talked up in left-wing circles as a potential presidential candidate—and yes, I can hear you laughing.

Don’t get me wrong—I’m sure she was a pretty decent bartender once. But I have little faith in her as a member of Congress. We make fun of her a lot here at PJ Media, and with good reason. She says a lot of dumb things—which is great for entertainment value but also kind of disturbing, considering she’s got a vote in the House and is part of the infamous “Squad,” which has a tremendous amount of power on the Democratic caucus. Enough people take her seriously that it’s hard to dismiss her as inconsequential.

She may have outdone herself this week, though, when she slammed her fellow Democrats who don’t use the ridiculous gender-neutral term “Latinx” in reference to Hispanic people and Latin Americans.

“In the spirit of pride, I wanted to have a note on gender inclusivity in the Spanish language,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a video posted to her Instagram. “People sometimes like to make a lot of drama over the term ‘Latinx.’ But even before ‘Latinx,’ people were trying to do this, like, use an at [@ symbol] to have the ‘A’ and the ‘O’ [in ‘Latino’ and ‘Latina’] together.”

“Gender is fluid, language is fluid,” she insisted. “[You] don’t have to make drama over it.”

And then she made drama over it.

“There are some politicians — including Democratic politicians — that rail against the term ‘Latinx,’“ she continued. “And they’re like, ‘This is so bad. This is so bad for the party, like, blah, blah blah.’ And, like, it’s almost as though it has not struck some of these folks that another person’s identity is not about your re-election prospects. Like, this is not about you.”

Like, totally, right? Like, AOC must, like, totally know, like, what she’s talking about, right, because, like, she’s Puerto Rican, right?

No, not really. “No actual Latino uses the woke made-up term ‘Latinx,’” Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted last year. And he’s right. According to Gallup, only 4% of Hispanic and Latino Americans prefer the made-up term, while 15% prefer “Latino”/“Latina,” and 23% prefer “Hispanic.” Another poll conducted by a Democratic firm called Bendixen & Amandi International found that only 2% prefer the term, and a whopping 40% are actually offended by it. On top of that, the poll found that 30% of voters were “less likely to support” a politician or political organization that uses “Latinx” regarding the Latin American community.

So, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez is trying to shame her fellow Democrats into using a stupid made-up term that no one in the community uses, and which also turns off voters. For what? Some silly notion that the longstanding terms aren’t gender-inclusive? Is this really a hill worth dying on? If she truly wants to do this, then maybe she should go by Alexandrix Ocasix-Cortez…You know, to be more gender-inclusive.

There’s a reason that the GOP is making gains with Hispanic Americans, and AOC is clearly not bright enough to see it.