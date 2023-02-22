How Will the Trans Cult React to This Proposed Bill in Florida?

Earlier this month, Florida medical boards passed a rule preventing minors from being given puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, or gender transition surgery — causing outrage in the trans cult. But new legislation proposed this week takes a different approach that I’m sure the cult will have a hard time figuring out how to respond to.

The new bill, called the Reverse Woke Act, flips the gender transition movement on its head by requiring employers that provide coverage for gender transition procedures also to provide coverage for de-transitioning. It even puts employers on the hook for de-transitioning coverage for people who are no longer employed by the company if they worked there when they transitioned.

“An employer that covers the cost, directly or through benefits, of gender dysphoria treatment for employees must also cover the total costs associated with treatment that reverses the gender dysphoria treatment, regardless of the rate of coverage provided for the initial treatment,” reads the proposal introduced by Florida state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia.

“An employee who received gender dysphoria treatment through coverage provided by an employer is entitled to full coverage by that employer of the total costs associated with treatment that reverses gender dysphoria treatment if the employee later determines that the gender dysphoria treatment was not appropriate for him or her and wants to reverse the treatment, regardless of whether the person is currently employed by that same employer at the time of such determination,” the bill continues. “An employer’s obligations under this section are not affected by whether the initial treatment is provided in this state, and an employer may not make coverage of subsequent treatment contingent on whether the employee receives such subsequent treatment in this state.”

If a company refuses to pay for the costs of the de-transitioning process after paying for the person’s transition measures, the company could face a civil suit to cover the costs and other damages.

“Woke businesses need to be held accountable when offering to pay for gender affirming surgeries in other states, such as California because they are nothing more than political decisions masquerading as healthcare and human resource decisions,” Ingoglia said in a press release. “Floridians should not be used as political pawns to advance a leftist agenda for the Governor of California. If these companies truly cared about their employees, this should be a no-brainer for them.”

What makes this bill so brilliant is that the trans cult refuses to acknowledge that de-transitioning happens. They simply can’t admit that some people, particularly children, later realize they were duped into thinking that transitioning would solve their problems. It’s a lot easier for them to be outraged over efforts to ban transgender procedures, particularly when it involves children, but this bill doesn’t ban anything. The trans cult will have a difficult time opposing this bill without exposing how little they care about the lives they’ve ruined.