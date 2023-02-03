A 'Transgender Lesbian' Substitute Teacher Loses Job After Inviting Students to His TikTok Site

Lydia Lamere, who is also known as Chris Lamere, Lydia Moon, Clodagh Moon, and Clodagh Lamere, identifies as “non-binary” and a “trans-lesbian.” I have never understood the term “trans-lesbian.” Isn’t that just a man who likes women? Or maybe a man who likes women isn’t bizarre enough in a day in which people identify as aliens and dragons. Someday, it’s going to go full circle, and the most radical thing you will be able to be is a straight person who identifies as their birth sex. Until that time, we will have plenty of stories like this.

Lamere was a substitute teacher at the King Middle School in Portland, Maine. According to the Maine Wire, Lamere was recently removed from the classroom, but not for being a non-binary trans-lesbian. In fact, some parents are not even concerned about Lamere’s identity. Rather, the parents and the school took issue with Lamere writing the link to his TikTok account on a whiteboard and encouraging students to visit it. One student told her parents about the incident. The father, Mark Davey, asked the principal, Caitlin LeClair, about the videos but has apparently not received an answer.

He stated, “My daughter showed me group text messages where all the students were talking about it. I wouldn’t be surprised if [Lamere] was scrubbing her social media at the guidance of the school. Her gender or sexuality has nothing to do with why I’m upset. The violation here is the sexualization of children.” LeClair told parents via email that an investigation had been undertaken and that there was no evidence that children had been sexually or mentally abused. LeClair subsequently told parents that, as a result of the investigation, Lamere would not be returning to the school.

On the day in question, the school was buzzing about Lamere’s account, which came to LeClair’s attention. One video that received particular attention from the students featured Lamere posing in nothing but a towel. Lamere has a history of posting things about sexuality, gender, and transgender issues. The Post Millennial checked out the account, which appears to have been scrubbed and has “account inactive. Minors do not interact 18+.” in the bio. The Post Millennial did find a video that was an animation of a story from Plato’s Republic, “The Ring of Gyges.” In a nutshell, the story involves a shepherd who uses an invisibility ring to murder a king and take over the country.

Lamere posted:

… this story illustrate[s] how people can apparently benefit by acting unjustly. After all, wouldn’t any rational person act like Gyges if presented the opportunity to get what they desired without consequence? The only reason anyone conducts themselves virtuously is due to external influences … So it’s appearing – not actually being – virtuous that matters.

So Lamere apparently believes that the ends justify the means, which would explain why he felt free to suggest that the middle schoolers visit his TikTok site to learn about transgenderism and, it would appear, Machiavellian tactics.

That Lamere should choose “The Ring of Gyges” is very telling. It would appear that Lamere understood that putting his TikTok link on the whiteboard was an excellent way of introducing/indoctrinating middle schoolers to his way of life without ever uttering a word if necessary. Davey, the parent whose child brought the matter to his attention, has every right to be outraged. While he has no objection to an adult making a lifestyle choice, he is justifiably upset that Lamere used a stealth approach to bring middle schoolers into the trans fold even before they have cleared puberty.

Even people who take their children to drag brunches know to what they are exposing their children. That’s not to say that it is a good idea to take a child to such an event, but in this case, the parents were under the impression that they were sending their children to a school that was a safe place for education, not to be subtly invited to visit Lamere’s world.