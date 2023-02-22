Tanzanian Fashion Designer Accuses Sam Brinton, Biden’s Ex-Nuclear Waste Chief, of Stealing Her Luggage — and She Has Proof

Sam Brinton was one of the Biden regime’s showcase appointments. When he became deputy assistant secretary of the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the U.S. Department of Energy, Brinton himself told us about how history was being made, as he was “one of if not the very first openly genderfluid individuals in federal government leadership.” He loved to prance around in women’s clothes, and even noted proudly that he “has worn stilettos to Congress to advise legislators about nuclear policy” and even to the White House to talk to Barack and Michelle about the gay life. But it all fell apart when Sam was arrested not once, but twice for stealing luggage from airport baggage claim areas. And now a Tanzanian fashion designer has come forward with proof that Brinton stole her clothes, too.

On Monday, a fashion designer named Asya Khamsin, although she often puts those two names together into a single monicker, tweeted: “My name is Asyakhamsin tanzanian fashion designer based in houston Texas USA / I lost my bag 2018 in DCA recently I heard the news on @FoxNews about @sambrinton luggage issue surprisingly I found his images wore my custom made outfits which was in the lost bag on 2018.” By way of proof, she attached two photos: one showed a smiling Khamsin wearing a beautiful flowing red gown adorned with flowery designs in black. The other showed Brinton, also smiling and sporting both lipstick and a mustache, and what is unmistakably Asya Khamsin’s gown.

My name is Asyakhamsin tanzanian fashion designer based in houston Texas USA 🇺🇸 I lost my bag 2018 in DCA recently I heard the news on @FoxNews about @sambrinton luggage issue surprisingly I found his images wore my custom made outfitswhich was in the lost bag on 2018 🥹 pic.twitter.com/lJwLHtMJlz — asyakhamsin (@asyakhamsin1) February 20, 2023

A Twitter user responded to this with a request: “Drop all pics you have of your clothes. Let’s see if we can find Brinton in them lmao.” Only nine minutes later, Khamsin posted three more pictures (actually four, but one was a duplication). One showed a runway model wearing another of her stunning creations, apparently a caftan, but I’m no cross-dressing, gender-fluid nuclear waste expert, so what do I know? The other two showed, yes, Brinton. In one, he grins happily as he poses while wearing what is obviously the same item of clothing; in the other, he is speaking at an event wearing outlandish multicolored high heels and Khamsin’s caftan. Other Twitter users found three other photos of Brinton wearing the same thing. Notably, one of them dated the photo to Oct. 22, 2018, the year that Khamsin says she lost her luggage in the Washington, D.C., airport. “He liked your clothes a lot,” one of them pointed out. Yeah.

Asya Khamsin’s clothing designs are unique and quite striking. The tweets present a compelling case that Brinton has not just purloined luggage in Minneapolis and Las Vegas, but in Washington as well, and that opens the door to the possibility that this is habitual and possibly even compulsive behavior. The relevant authorities should investigate the charge Asya Khamsin has made and, if necessary, charge Brinton yet again.

But above all, this comic opera should remind us of a truth that has been forgotten amid the outrage and ridicule over Brinton’s behavior: Sam Brinton is a sick man. He needs help. The help he needs is not likely to come from psychologists, as it is clear that the medical and pharmaceutical establishment is all in on feeding and fostering the delusions and fantasies of such people, rather than on trying to bring them back to reality.

What Sam Brinton really needs is spiritual help, to recover the awareness and even an appreciation of the fact that he is, in fact, a man, not some gigantic mistake who has to live his life at war with what he really is. In a sane society, Sam Brinton would be gently and carefully brought back to reality, not coddled with the plural pronouns that he demand be used of him, and with the celebration of what is clearly a pathology that has deformed his life.

Instead, of course, the whole sorry charade is continuing, and will continue. When he appeared in court in Minneapolis recently, the judge fastidiously referred to him as “Mx Brinton,” which is some gender-fluid neologism, rather than as “Mr. Brinton.” No one realizes or dares to admit that this is just the sort of thing that got Brinton into this fix. Reinforcing it now is only making it likely that some other fashionable woman is going to find her luggage missing in some airport baggage claim area in the future.

“Non-binary” Sam Brinton is not a hero of gender fluidity. He is a victim of our society’s fashionable madness. He should not be treated as anything else.