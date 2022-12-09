Brinton Is Busted Again. What Exactly Are the Qualifications for Working for Biden?

And, here we go again. A felony arrest warrant for grand larceny has been issued for Department of Energy official Sam Brinton. Brinton is the deputy assistant secretary of the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition. The reason for the warrant? Stealing luggage. Again. 8 News Now said that the latest theft occurred at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. Brinton was placed on leave for stealing luggage at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this past September. He originally claimed the first incident was a mistake, but video footage emerged of him removing the tag from the luggage, according to the Washington Examiner. He was also seen using the bag from the first heist on two other trips.

Along with his two thefts, the website LGBTQ Nation has called out Brinton for possibly lying about child abuse and traumatic conversion therapy. Brinton has also made headlines for being non-binary, his penchant for “puppy play,” and his participation in sex seminars.

So how does such a man end up appointed to a position in the federal government? He’s non-binary. In the never-ending quest to upend everything in its sights, it would appear that the Biden administration wanted to make sure that, as it did with Dr. Rachel Levine, it was seen promoting LGBTQ people to important posts. This isn’t to say that an LGTBQ person couldn’t do those jobs. I’ve known plenty of LGBTQ people who were savvy and successful businessmen and women. They were literate, conversant, and honest. But the Biden administration wants to secure its place as the most left-wing presidency in history and out-Obama Obama.

On PJ Media and across various websites, there are almost-daily stories on how White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has made such a hash of her job that she makes Harpo Marx look like Winston Churchill by comparison. While the Biden administration is eager to go as woke as possible, could it not find non-binary people, people of color, or women for those posts who have the requisite skill sets and basic values such as not stealing and lying? Or people without agendas? Or does character even matter, when color and sexuality are the first two qualifications?

No, only the optics matter, along with the constant demolition of Chesterton’s fences across the national landscape. The recent prisoner swap of a WNBA player for someone who is arguably one of the most dangerous men in the world, while leaving a U.S. Marine behind, tells us all we need to know. The requisite woke boxes were checked while Joe Biden got to look on, smiling like a jackal on ketamine. Not that Griner should not have come home, but our government refused to work out a better deal than that.

It could have, but it didn’t want to do so. It wanted a dopamine rush and the good press immediately. The consequences can be dealt with later.