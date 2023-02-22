Joe Biden Told Ukraine That 'Freedom' Is 'Worth Fighting for,' so Let's Stand up for Our Freedoms!

We’ve already seen so much coverage of Joe Biden’s super-duper secretive trip to Kyiv to meet with his new BFF Volodymyr Zelenskyy — Barack Obama must be so jealous — and we’ve analyzed the blank-check approach that the U.S. has taken toward Ukraine.

But the president made one statement in his remarks alongside Zelenskyy that I found fascinating. Shortly after lauding the Ukrainians because they “remind the world every single day what the meaning of the word ‘courage’ is,” Biden said, “freedom is priceless; it’s worth fighting for as long as it takes.”

Did you catch that? Joe Biden thinks that freedom is “worth fighting for” for the Ukrainians. How about for Americans?

That depends. If you’re on his side, he’s all about your freedom. If you disagree with him in any way, not so much.

Remember, this is the president who accused Georgia and other red states of ushering in “Jim Crow on steroids” when they undertook efforts to make elections more secure. In Georgia in particular, Biden’s rhetoric, combined with that of Stacey Abrams, led Major League Baseball to pull the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta. (Or maybe it was the mention of steroids that made MLB skittish.) Does he think the freedom to prevent Democrats from cheating in elections is “worth fighting for”?

He’s also the president who threatened those who chose not to line up for an endless regimen of shots with a “winter of severe illness and death” from COVID-19. Does he think the freedom to trust “the science” of one’s own immune system is “worth fighting for?”

At the same time, he’s the president whose attorney general, Merrick “Almost Made SCOTUS” Garland, threatened to sic the full force of the federal judicial apparatus on concerned parents at school board meetings and went after pro-life activists. Does he think that the freedom to speak out for one’s convictions against the left-wing narrative is “worth fighting for”?

Don’t forget that this is the president who made a dramatic speech with dystopian lighting in which he accused anyone who didn’t vote for him of “destroying American democracy” with as much vitriol as he could muster up. Does he think that the freedom to vote for whomever one wants is “worth fighting for”?

If we are to take Biden at his word that freedom is worth fighting for, it’s time to stand up for our freedoms! We have a long way to go to get to the 2024 election, and each one of us needs to stand up and fight for the freedoms that we believe in — and campaign and vote for candidates who will also fight for these freedoms.

Continue to make your voice heard. Don’t shrink back in the wars for policy and culture. Never give up on the fight for medical freedom and election integrity. Stay strong in the fight against government overreach and big-tech censorship.

