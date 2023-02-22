WATCH: Biden Stumbles, Barely Makes It Up the Stairs to Air Force One as He Leaves Poland

Russian President and Ukraine War aggressor Vladimir Putin must be shaking in his boots after U.S. “President” Joe Biden’s manly show of strength and unity in the region this week. First, Biden snuck into Kyiv to strut alongside Ukraine’s besieged President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — because nothing says “I’m the most powerful man in the world, leading the most powerful country in the world, and I go where I want” like having your handlers smuggle you into a meeting.

After preening and posing alongside Ukraine’s actual wartime leader, Biden was whisked away by his handlers to visit neighboring Poland, where he was to deliver a speech. Upon landing, Biden’s support staff commenced the visit with a female staffer’s spectacular tumble down the steps of the jet she arrived in.

“The person is understood to be part of the White House support staff who arrived in Warsaw on Tuesday morning,” reported the Daily Mail. “The clip, which appeared to be part of footage being broadcast on a Polish television network, has been viewed nearly half a million times.”

Who fell out of Air Force One in Poland? pic.twitter.com/hg9EdAY9R3 — @amuse (@amuse) February 21, 2023

Yikes! But the word is that the woman’s backpack cushioned her fall, sparing her serious injury. Phew!

After Biden wrapped up his visit to Poland, the exhausted octogenarian was barely able to make his way up the long, steep stairs into Air Force One. Just past the halfway point, he stumbled and fell:

Biden falls on Air Force One stairs

Departing Poland this morninghttps://t.co/G4uI8fhLxC pic.twitter.com/MlNgpgYdaM — EMPIntelligenceNet© (@Megavolts001) February 22, 2023

Time to install one of these on Air Force One so the dementia-ridden, elderly Biden doesn't fall up the steps anymore. pic.twitter.com/0ODuIicpEu — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 22, 2023

Luckily, Biden was able to recover much more quickly than he did after his humiliating triple-wipeout in 2021 as he attempted to board Air Force One for a trip to Atlanta. And since we’re here, let’s review that oldie-but-goodie, too. Enjoy!