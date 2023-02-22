News & Politics

WATCH: Biden Stumbles, Barely Makes It Up the Stairs to Air Force One as He Leaves Poland

By Athena Thorne 1:11 PM on February 22, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Russian President and Ukraine War aggressor Vladimir Putin must be shaking in his boots after U.S. “President” Joe Biden’s manly show of strength and unity in the region this week. First, Biden snuck into Kyiv to strut alongside Ukraine’s besieged President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — because nothing says “I’m the most powerful man in the world, leading the most powerful country in the world, and I go where I want” like having your handlers smuggle you into a meeting.

After preening and posing alongside Ukraine’s actual wartime leader, Biden was whisked away by his handlers to visit neighboring Poland, where he was to deliver a speech. Upon landing, Biden’s support staff commenced the visit with a female staffer’s spectacular tumble down the steps of the jet she arrived in.

“The person is understood to be part of the White House support staff who arrived in Warsaw on Tuesday morning,” reported the Daily Mail. “The clip, which appeared to be part of footage being broadcast on a Polish television network, has been viewed nearly half a million times.”

Yikes! But the word is that the woman’s backpack cushioned her fall, sparing her serious injury. Phew!

After Biden wrapped up his visit to Poland, the exhausted octogenarian was barely able to make his way up the long, steep stairs into Air Force One. Just past the halfway point, he stumbled and fell:

 

Luckily, Biden was able to recover much more quickly than he did after his humiliating triple-wipeout in 2021 as he attempted to board Air Force One for a trip to Atlanta. And since we’re here, let’s review that oldie-but-goodie, too. Enjoy!

 

 

 

Athena Thorne
Athena Thorne is an award-winning author, coastal conservative, and Americanist who loves to spot patterns in the big picture. Email tips and comments: [email protected] Follow Athena on Twitter: @Athena_Thorne
