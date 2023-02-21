Podcaster Says What Many of Us Think in Magnificent Rant Against Biden's Ukraine Adventure

I know we’re not supposed to say this in polite company, but not all of us are on board with the blind, headlong race to empty U.S. coffers and armories into a Northern European country that is not particularly important to our interests abroad. Many Americans are more than a little tired of borrowing billion of dollars from China to send to Big Global’s latest infatuation, Ukraine, with no oversight and no end in sight. And while Leftists are swooning over Bumbling Biden’s appearance in Kyiv to casually announce he’s tossing in another half bil, plenty of people are actually more angry than impressed. How much more are we supposed to pay for this, we wonder, and why isn’t Biden visiting the actual Americans in East Palestine, Ohio, who are in a crisis of their own?

Why, instead of doing everything in our power to broker peace, are we egging on this gristly meat grinder that has so far killed tens of thousands and maimed hundreds of thousands more? These are human beings we’re talking about. It’s not glorious or righteous: it’s stupid and tragic.

Steve Deace is the Conservative Christian host of an eponymous show on Blaze Media. He appeared on Tim Pool’s show Timcast IRL on Monday, and the topic turned to the war in Ukraine.

Pool noted that Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy warned that, if China allies with Russia, we would be on the brink of WWIII. “Because the U.S. will blindly and unapologetically give Ukraine all the support that it ever wants,” explained Pool. “If China and Russia team up, yes, the U.S. will fall in line behind Zelenskyy and go into an international conflict between two superpowers, two world powers.” It certainly does feel that way. Our mindless “president” is all too willing to ostentatiously protect the western elites’ investments in and plans for Ukraine.

After a bit of back-and-forth with the other guests, Deace delivered an epic rant that echoes the unspoken thoughts in so many Americans’ heads. “This issue with Ukraine is my last nerve,” he began. Then he went off:

And this is hard for me to say, as a kid who’s a child of the ’80s, who grew up in the “We’re America, bitch” ’80s, who wore Alex P. Keaton monogrammed sweater vests, okay? And, and got up in the middle of the night to cheer Reagan bombing Qaddafi back to the Neolithic period. This is hard for me to say, okay? You’re taking my high school-age son to fight and die in Ukraine? Literally over my dead body. I’m never allowing that. I’m never letting you take him to die for your Habsburg Dynasty, World War I, needless 20-million pile-of-deaths replay over your elites’ pissing contest. Not happening. I don’t care what the threat is. I don’t care what the penalty is. And if you think you’re drafting my daughters, get the camps ready, because you’re gonna need them. Never happening.

Then Deace made a perceptive assessment of what’s really going on in Northern Europe:

And this is an example of [how] history doesn’t just repeat, it rhymes. This is … a bunch of elites, a little cabal that — throw Putin, all of them, all in together — this is a Habsburg Dynasty pissing contest over a strip of land most people can’t find, don’t care about, has no strategic value to anybody within the sound of my voice unless they’re involved in investing money with Hunter Biden.

I wrote last month about how Zelenskyy has already signed Ukraine over to its new owners — I mean, benefactors — who will take possession of the nation when the fighting stops someday. And this is very much why the Western elites will pull out all the stops to keep control of their pet project.

Deace wrapped his rant up with an epic mic drop:

This thing is such a crock. It’s so fake. It’s so phony. It’s one of the most simplistic, disgusting stories I’ve ever seen. It’s one of the most cynical stories I’ve ever seen. It’s “Wag the Dog” but dumber. And this … to me is the final straw of just absolute civil disobedience. We’re never fighting your damn war. Hell no.

And now, enjoy Mr. Deace’s magnificent rant for yourself, and feel free to stand and applaud at the end. I know I did.