The Morning Briefing: Democrats' Latest Border Narrative Is Clinically Insane

It is not at all uncommon to see the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media spinning tall tales about hot-button issues. Their false narrative spin machine is running at full speed 24/7, after all.

There are times when it really seems as if they’re banking on virtually no one in the United States having access to the internet or news. The latest coordinated effort regarding our southern border is a real humdinger.

First, Robert has a story about experimental Vice President Kamala Harris’s take on what ails us as far as the border goes:

Harris told NPR that the problem at the border stemmed from Republicans refusing to cooperate: “And sadly, what we have seen in particular, I am sad to say, from Republicans in Congress is an unwillingness to engage in any meaningful reform that could actually fix a lot of what we are witnessing.”

Naturally, Princess Cackles wasn’t pressed on her asinine assertion. That’s part of the blood compact that the Democrats have with the MSM, and how the false narratives are disseminated. An elected Democrat can say whatever he or she wants, forever safe in the knowledge that even the most outlandish claims won’t be questioned.

The Democrats’ media mouthpieces will often carry all the water for them. Here’s an example from Mr. Green’s latest Insanity Wrap:

There’s nerve, there’s gall, there’s chutzpah, and then there’s whatever the hell this is from ABC News’ Martha Raddatz. On Sunday, Raddatz interviewed Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott and basically blamed him, Donald Trump, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for the record-breaking surge in illegal aliens. You know, the illegals that Presidentish Joe Biden basically laid out the welcome mat for, even before he was sworn into office. “You talk about open borders,” Raddatz said to Abbott. “I don’t think I’ve ever heard President Biden say, we have an open border come on over, but people I have heard people say it are you, former President Trump, Ron DeSantis, that message reverberates in Mexico and beyond.”

If I’m translating Lunatic Leftist to English accurately, Raddatz is saying that accurately describing the reality of the border crisis is the reason for the crisis.

Or something.

I’m not sure what message Raddatz thinks is reverberating in Mexico, and she probably isn’t either.

Here on Planet Earth, there is no way that Republicans can be blamed for the overwhelming crisis at the Mexican border. I’m actually running out of eye rolls at this point. The Dems pivoted quickly from calling Republicans “racists” for being opposed to their various schemes letting migrants enter the United States unfettered and undocumented (Matt has more on the latest one of those here) to “Yeah, they’re totally responsible for the migrant flood.”

Republicans shouldn’t be coming to the table with the Dems for any talks of “meaningful reform” on immigration because it always ends up being a disaster, like the recent garbage bill that Republican Thom Tillis co-sponsored with Kyrsten Sinema before she became an “Independent.” Thankfully, that open-border horror is DOA.

It’s unclear what this head-fake from the left is meant to accomplish, if anything. It’s highly likely that it’s just part of a “blame Republicans for everything” strategy that becomes weaker as the MSM’s stranglehold on the news wanes.

The mess at the Mexican border is theirs. They broke it, they own it, and no amount of coordinated prevarication is going to change that.

