You’ll Never Guess Whom Kamala Harris Blames for the Border Crisis

Nominal Vice President Kamala Harris sat down for a series of softball questions from NPR Monday and promptly blamed Congressional Republicans for the border crisis. The only surprise was that she didn’t figure out a way to blame the Left’s feared and loathed Emmanuel Goldstein figure, Donald Trump, for the fiasco of our open Southern border. But anyone who has been paying attention knows who is really responsible for the never-ending influx of migrants, an influx that promises to inflict poverty and rising crime on Americans for years to come: Harris herself, her putative boss Joe Biden, and those who are really running this administration.

Harris told NPR that the problem at the border stemmed from Republicans refusing to cooperate: “And sadly, what we have seen in particular, I am sad to say, from Republicans in Congress is an unwillingness to engage in any meaningful reform that could actually fix a lot of what we are witnessing.”

By “meaningful reform,” Harris means the removal of any remaining restrictions on entry into the United States, so that virtually anyone can come in at any time for any reason without any difficulty. That’s essentially the case already, but Harris, Biden, and their henchmen want this chaotic situation codified into law. “I think that there is so much that needs to happen to address the issue,” she said. “Reform of our immigration system can only happen through Congress in terms of the passage of an immigration bill that allows for a legal pathway to citizenship and a legal presence in the country.”

Remember, Kamala Harris is Old Joe Biden’s “Border Czar,” although after she was given that job early in the present dumpster fire, er, administration, she raised eyebrows by never actually visiting the border she was supposed to fix. When NBC’s Lester Holt asked her why she hadn’t been to the site of the crisis she was supposed to be working on ending, she snapped, “And I haven’t been to Europe, I don’t understand the point you’re making.”

She might not have gone because there was nothing there she was interested in seeing: As far as she was concerned, there was apparently no crisis at all. In September, Harris declared, “The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system, in particular, over the last four years before we came in, and it needs to be fixed.” This once again suggested that the problem wasn’t the massive numbers of people streaming into the country, but the lack of an established mechanism to give them immediate citizenship and register them as Democrats. Harris continued, “We have a secure border in that that is a priority for any nation, including ours and our administration. But there are still a lot of problems that we are trying to fix given the deterioration that happened over the last four years. We also have to put into place a law and a plan for a pathway for citizenship for the millions of people who are here and are prepared to do what is legally required to gain citizenship.”

Related: Congressman Calls Kamala Harris a ‘Knucklehead’ for Saying the Border Secure

What did Harris mean by “the deterioration that happened over the last four years”? She was obviously referring to the Trump administration and claiming that Biden’s handlers had fixed some problem at the border that they found upon taking office. So let’s look at the record. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, in 2020, 458,088 people were apprehended crossing the border. In 2021, Old Joe’s first year in office, that number nearly quadrupled, to 1,734,686. In 2022, the number shot up again, to 2,378,944. That’s the “deterioration” Harris was talking about: not the essential erasure of our nation’s Southern border, but the prevention of that erasure. The problem that Harris said that the administration was “trying to fix” was not that America is open and vulnerable to its enemies, but that for four years, it was less open and vulnerable.

What the remaining sane Americans see as a border crisis, Kamala Harris and her cohorts see as a fine state of affairs. The only border crisis they see is that the dastardly Republicans, those threats to Our Democracy, won’t immediately grant American citizenship to everyone on the face of the planet. So of course she blames the Republicans for the border crisis. There would be no border crisis if they were just socialist internationalists like everyone else, intent on erasing the very idea of a nation-state. If it weren’t for them, our blissful socialist utopia may already have dawned.