Biden's Legally Dubious Scheme to Bypass Migration Caps

The fate of Title 42 may be in question, but the Biden administration wants to implement a legally dubious scheme to bypass migration caps without congressional approval, which could bring hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Cubans into the United States.

“How can we build a lawful pathway for individuals so that they don’t have to traverse dangerous terrain in the hands of smugglers, but rather, we can prequalify them if you will,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told the El Paso Matters. “We can vet and screen them beforehand, assess their eligibility, and then have them travel safely to the United States to ports of entry in the interior by plane, which is what we’ve seen in a tremendously successful program for Venezuelans.”

This system would effectively preemptively legalize these immigrants without Congress having any say in the matter.

According to Mark Krikorian, director of the Center for Immigration Studies, the Biden administration is “trying to change the way immigration policy is made without consulting Congress.”

“They are trying to see if they can get away with the kind of thing that the Executive [branch] got away with the [constitutional] war-making power,” Krikorian explained. “What they would like is to effect the same kind of de-facto constitutional change without having anybody actually vote on it.”

Barack Obama similarly sought to unilaterally change immigration law in order to flood the nation with immigrants. The ultimate goal of these policies is to pack as many immigrants into the United States as possible for when Democrats are able to pass mass amnesty, creating millions of new Democrat voters.