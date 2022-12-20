The UK and Ireland to Crack Down on Citizens in the Name of Climate Change

Americans are rather insular. We tend to think that if something doesn’t happen in the States, it may not be worth talking about. And as a friend from South Africa once told me, “When America sneezes, the world gets a cold.” Of course, that was over 15 years ago and America, like the world, was a very different place. But the truth is that it is worth watching the world, since in many cases, what is going elsewhere on the globe could and probably will have repercussions here. And I’m not just talking about the collapse of Canada.

Let’s start in England in the county of Oxfordshire, the home, of course, of Oxford. A college town, naturally. The county council has proposed a program called “traffic filtering.” Under the plan, privately owned vehicles would be banned from certain areas in and around the city without a permit. However, “buses, coaches, taxis, vans, mopeds, motorbikes and HGVs” will be allowed to go anywhere in the city at all times. The goals of the plan are to:

make walking and cycling safer and more attractive.

make bus journeys quicker and more reliable.

enable new and improved bus routes.

support investment in modern buses

help tackle climate change, reduce local air pollution and improve the health and wellbeing of our communities.

The plan calls for automatic number plate recognition cameras to be installed in the filter areas. Violators will be fined £70 ($80). Not everyone is giddy about the idea, and The Daily Fetched had a few of the dissenting tweets:

It’s not going well for Oxford county council. pic.twitter.com/vybbmUUWie — Mark (@markmaycot) December 9, 2022

OXFORD – The people rise and say NO! They are refusing the Net Zero lockdown that steals their freedoms and controls their lives through surveillance, citizen monitoring and punishments. We hear you Oxford and we stand with you. The people will decide. Hold. Your. Line! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YXHhGElv6D — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) December 10, 2022

The Hunger Games in Oxford, England? How can anyone listen to the WEF? Based on the World Economic Forum’s 15-min City concept,

Oxfordshire is doing it whether people like it or not You can ONLY go out of your zone by car 100 days per year, 2 cars=50 trips, 3 cars=33 car trips pic.twitter.com/oFpB19Fey7 — LionHearted (@LionHearted76) December 13, 2022

Not to be outdone, the Emerald Isle is planning initiatives of its own to fight climate change. According to a story in The Irish Times, the Irish government plans to remove one out of every five cars from the roads and reduce the cattle population by 10% by 2030. The paper quoted Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar as admitting that the plan is ambitious, but also stating, “I’m determined that we should be the generation of politicians that passes on the planet in a better condition than we inherited it.” The issue will be discussed at this Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.

The Dutch and German governments have already taken action against their agricultural communities in the name of saving the planet. And while there have been demonstrations and protests, they seem to be of little avail. And while the EU does not include the Americas, the Green Agenda/New Deal/whatever it’s being called is in full effect, and it is only a matter of time before its tenets become mandatory here. Our government will continue to soft-pedal it for a bit longer before your life changes drastically. When they’re done trying to win you over, they will run you over.