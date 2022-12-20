COVID Accountability, Not Amnesty: The Shocking Vaccine Numbers Public Health Leaders Are Ignoring

Over a dozen expert witnesses testified during Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-Wis.) recent roundtable discussion on the COVID-19 vaccines. These men and women are physicians and researchers who were held in high esteem before the pandemic. However, their opinions are suppressed, mocked, and ignored because of their unwillingness to ignore the glaring trends they observed in the data and the patients for whom they cared.

The penalties for speaking out against the preferred narrative were swift and severe. They ranged from social media censorship to threats against a doctor’s medical license. Now, the only high-profile public officials who will convene groups of experts who have the courage to dissent from the preferred public health narrative are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Johnson.

When Johnson held his most recent event, several experts brought data sets to share with the group. From stillbirths to vaccine injuries, it is data the mainstream media won’t cover and our public health establishment ignores. Yet, taxpayer dollars are still funding the Department of Health and Human Services to function as the PR firm for Big Pharma’s COVID vaccine. Look at the agency’s Twitter profile or watch any streaming service, and you will see the ads.

However, the testimony in Johnson’s roundtable tells a very different story about how the mass vaccination program has affected people. Josh Stirling is a highly respected insurance industry research analyst working with a group of senior insurance industry executives called the Insurance Collaboration to Save Lives. They convened because of concern about rising rates of death and illness across the population.

“Ultimately, and of course what you imagine we’ve seen, is things like rising morbidity from lots of different types of harm. From like blood clotting, female fertility issues, obviously lots of nervous system and cardiac and multi-system problems,” Stirling said. “Lots of different signals. And to Ed’s [Dowd] point, clearly continuing excess mortality.” Stirling cited CDC numbers, which still show 10-15% excess mortality every week.

Related: Administration Finally Mentions Millions of Working-Age Americans Missing from the Labor Market, but Where Did They Go?

Then he shared data from the UK that the health agencies stopped collecting over the summer. It demonstrated that the all-cause mortality rate for the vaccinated is 26% higher than for their non-vaccinated fellow citizens. Under the age of 50, that differential explodes to 49%. The partially vaccinated showed up to a 145% higher mortality rate.

Stirling acknowledges this is counterintuitive until you realize that people took the first dose and stopped taking any further doses. Disproportionately, according to Stirling, these people suffered serious harm from the vaccine. According to the CDC, about 12% of Americans stopped after one dose. If the findings in the UK were applied to the United States, Stirling predicts further study would find an excess of approximately 600,000 deaths per year related to the COVID vaccine.

The next speaker, flight surgeon LTC Teresa Long, shared her observations after the vaccine mandate in the Department of Defense. She made her comments under whistleblower protection. Long testified previously about startling rises in illness and disability in the DOD health systems. She updated the data on reportable events at the roundtable. A reportable event is defined as an inherent significant threat to public health and military operations. It represents severe, life-threatening clinical manifestations that disrupt military training and deployment.

These events increased by 37% between 2020 and 2021 and an additional 34% in 2022. The four-year average of reportable health events through 2019 is just under 41,000. In 2022, there were nearly 206,000. The vaccine was introduced to the military in January 2021.

Long says these numbers align with the statistically significant rise in vaccine adverse events among military members reported to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS). The CDC provided her with data for 34,000 injury reports and 119 deaths following the COVID vaccine. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 infection reported by the military was 93. “Clearly, the risk of the vaccine has already outweighed the benefit,” Long concluded.

In another segment, Dr. Kirk Milhoan, a double board-certified pediatric cardiologist, discussed the acknowledged risk of myocarditis following COVID vaccines. He outlined research that definitively links the spike protein on the SARS-CoV-2 virus to the inflammation of the heart muscle. “Let that sink in: The current public health plan is to ask our body to make a cardiotoxin,” Milhoan asserted.

The risk for heart inflammation is highly associated with age and gender, according to Milhoan. Men 14 to 40 are at the highest risk. Eighty percent of the U.S. military is males ages 18-44. Then he cited a study from Thailand that tested 202 adolescent boys before and after vaccination. One in 40 showed cardiac-related symptoms. Previous studies have shown the background rate for myocarditis in the population is four in one million.

Milhoan also shared research that showed the risk after vaccination was higher than the risk following a COVID infection. A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association showed the highest risk for myocarditis is in men aged 12-39 after the second shot. It is worse with Moderna, and the worst if Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are combined.

Related: COVID Accountability, Not Amnesty: Why Have You Never Heard of V-safe?

Yet another study published in JAMA showed that at least 90 days after vaccine-induced myocarditis, most children and adolescents had returned to a normal EKG and echocardiogram. However, a cardiac MRI showed that after 90 days, 81 out of 151 children still had damage to their heart muscles. The type of damage researchers found is associated with sudden cardiac death.

Nearly breaking down, Milhoan said, “For our healthy children and the majority of our warfighters, the data show the risk of myocarditis is greater than the benefit of the vaccine products.” The data on men under 40 was discussed in an FDA panel in September of 2021, where FDA official Dr. Doran Fink drew the same conclusion. Yet, nothing about the public health recommendations changed.

Another doctor provided anecdotal evidence. Dr. James Thorp, a board-certified fetal and maternal medicine physician, shared what he sees in his patient population. Thorp discussed an unprecedented increase in menstrual abnormalities, infertility, miscarriages, and stillbirths. However, anecdotes like the ones he presented are often the first signal of an adverse reaction.

Thorp also shared comparisons between signals in VAERS following influenza and COVID vaccines in pregnant women for the last 18 months. According to Thorp, the CDC and FDA usually look for a two-fold increase in an undesirable health outcome as a danger signal. His study found a nearly 1200-fold increase in menstrual issues when comparing the COVID vaccine to the flu shot. It also detected a 58-fold increase in miscarriages and a 38-fold increase in fetal death.

There is an emerging basis for what Thorp is reporting. In a recent interview, pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole said that placentas are starting to arrive in his lab and are not the normal, healthy tissue responsible for sustaining a growing fetus. “These placentas are the wrong size for the gestational age. These placentas are calcified. These placentas have spike protein in them. These placentas have antibodies in them. These placentas have induced excess inflammation in them.”

While the statistics shared at the roundtable are shocking and overwhelming, fewer than 10% of Americans under 65 have received the bivalent booster. Perhaps personal experience and word of mouth are winning over mass media and strict narrative enforcement. However, the need for strict accountability for the people who continue to push these jabs remains.