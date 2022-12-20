2 Dead as Strong Earthquake Shakes Northern California, Widespread Damage Reported

A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rattled the sleeping residents of northern California’s Humbolt County early Tuesday morning. Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office reported two people were killed and at least 11 people were injured. The two killed were “as a result of a medical emergency occurring during and/or just following the earthquake.”

Over 70,000 residents are without power, according to PG&E. Gov. Newsom activated a Level One Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) disaster response. Level One activation is “the initial activation during any major emergency requiring extreme State level help” and “involves a complete and full activation of all organizational elements at full staffing and all Emergency Support Functions.”

UPDATE: A 6.4 magnitude #earthquake near the Northern California coast early this morning has knocked out power to nearly 70,000 customers across Humboldt County, according to PG&E. https://t.co/Xifd76xfgj — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) December 20, 2022

NBC reported the initial 6.4 magnitude earthquake was followed by “dozens of aftershocks, including some in the 3.2 to 3.9 range.” Officials warn residents should inspect their homes and businesses for damage, including damage to gas lines. Residents should also continue to be vigilant, as many more strong aftershocks and landslides are possible in the coming hours. No tsunami was predicted or reported even though the epicenter of Tuesday’s quake was several miles offshore.

At least two injuries were reported and 70,000 customers are without power after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake rattled Humboldt County. Take a look at the aftermath from a NorCal store:https://t.co/vtAmLNfYCE pic.twitter.com/9DJbihUO49 — NBC 7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) December 20, 2022

As northern California residents spent Tuesday morning cleaning up their belongings and fallen debris, Caltrans engineers and incident response crews inspected hundreds of bridges, major structures, and all roadways throughout Humboldt County to ensure safety for motorists. While most roads are open, seismic damage and safety concerns forced the closure of the main road and bridge into the town of Ferndale. Up-to-date road conditions and closures can be found here.

FERNBRIDGE EARTHQUAKE DAMAGE: Damage to Fernbridge following the 6.2 magnitude #earthquake in Humboldt County. Main road to Ferndale currently closed off by CalTrans as crews inspect for additional damage. pic.twitter.com/4BPOSvZrN9 — Austin Castro (@AustinCastroTV) December 20, 2022

Recommended: Seriously? Newsom Says Republicans to Blame for Imminent Border Chaos

Route 211 remains closed at Fernbridge in Humboldt County following an earthquake. We're inspecting the bridge and will update with more info as soon as possible. All other state roadways in the district are open currently. Check https://t.co/faudYObfTh for road conditions. pic.twitter.com/X1r5x2ooIQ — Caltrans District 1 (@CaltransDist1) December 20, 2022

A Tuesday afternoon press conference scheduled by the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services could not be streamed live “due to limited connectivity to cellular services following the earthquake.” The press conference, however, will be uploaded as soon as possible.

Stay tuned to PJ Media for updates on this ongoing story.