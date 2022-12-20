Zelenskyy to Take Vacation From the War to Pitch Congress for Additional U.S. Funds

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has hit the U.S. military funding jackpot once again, and it’s apparently so exciting this time around that he’s decided to take a break from the war to hop a jet to the United States Capitol to celebrate his good fortune.

Fox News reported Tuesday that the Ukrainian leader will address Congress at the Capitol on Wednesday, which coincides with the upcoming vote on the Omnibus bill that includes — and brace yourself — some $45 billion more in “new military and humanitarian aid” for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy will address both the House and Senate in the lower chamber, where he’s set — brace yourself once more — to ask Congress for more money in addition to what he’s already received and what he’ll cash out within the upcoming spending bill.

A quick tip: If you want to make bank on Wednesday, sell Ukrainian flag pins outside of the U.S. Capitol.

Also a prediction: Democrats burst into tears at least twice while Zelenskyy pitches Congress for additional piles of our hard-earned money.

Lavern Spicer summed it up best: “America never got Zelenskyy pregnant so why are we paying child support?”

America never got Zelenskyy pregnant so why are we paying child support? — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) December 20, 2022

If you thought perhaps our Republican leaders might have something to say about Zelenskyy’s sales trip to the United States, let Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) be the first one to let you down. He’s not only strongly in favor of providing Ukraine with tens of billions in additional U.S. aid, but he believes it’s America’s top priority.

“Providing assistance for Ukrainians to defeat the Russians is the No. 1 priority for the United States right now according to most Republicans,” McConnell said, according to Fox.

I mean, forget high energy prices, shortages, and grocery bills that we can’t afford. We absolutely must provide billions to Ukraine to help them fight the war that seems to offer Zelenskyy ample opportunities to kick back and take a little R&R.

There could be a glimmer of hope that Ukraine’s personal ATM, the United States Congress, could be shut off come January. That’s because House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who will likely hold the speaker’s gavel next year, has hinted that the Ukraine funding pipeline could be sealed off.

PJ Media’s Rick Moran had the story in October:

“I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession and they’re not going to write a blank check to Ukraine,” he recently told Punchbowl News. “They just won’t do it.” Instead, McCarthy thinks a Republican Congress should concentrate more on domestic issues. “There’s the things [the Biden administration] is not doing domestically,” he said. “Not doing the border, and people begin to weigh that. Ukraine is important, but at the same time, it can’t be the only thing they do, and it can’t be a blank check.”

Should Congress vote to approve the version of the Omnibus bill that contains $45 billion in additional aid to Ukraine, it’ll mean a total U.S. commitment since February of roughly $110 billion.

Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie offered a fair compromise, suggesting that the Ukraine aid portion of the bill be decided in a separate vote.

“We should have a separate vote on additional Ukraine funding,” Massie said. “Most of my constituents do not wish to have their money sent to Ukraine, especially not without oversight or an audit.”

While it’s nice of Zelenskyy to hop a flight to the United States and tell us in person how much he appreciates our money, perhaps he should skip the vacations and pay a little closer attention to the war taking place in his country right now. Just a thought.