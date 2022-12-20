EXCLUSIVE: Mike Lindell, Jack Posobiec Weigh In on RNC Chair Race

“We have to save the Republican Party.”

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and attorney Harmeet Dhillon, both of whom are challenging Ronna McDaniel as chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), spoke recently at AmericaFest in Phoenix, Ariz. On Monday, Lindell gave me his perspective on the RNC chair race.

I asked the candidate why he felt compelled to run for RNC chair. “Because we have to save the Republican Party, and it’s a disaster,” he replied. “It takes 40 cents to go out and get a dollar from a donor, and the RNC is not fixing the platform. They’re making decisions based on a footprint that doesn’t exist anymore, that being a fair election.” Times have changed, and leadership needs to as well, Lindell insisted. He pointed out widespread voting machine malfunctions and other election irregularities.

Malfunctions and irregularities have been cited by Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake in her lawsuit to declare the 2022 Arizona election invalid — a lawsuit that is moving to trial. Lake spoke at AmFest as well, vowing to continue her fight to investigate the 2022 Arizona election, which was plagued with irregularities and possible fraud.

“You have to fix that first, or you’re wasting your time,” said Lindell. “I’ll fix that, I’ve been working on it for two years.” He added, “I need to get in there [at the RNC], get them behind us, fire all their lawyers…get rid of them, they don’t know what they’re doing.” Republican leadership has been accused of not backing key candidates, including Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters, and providing little to no support for efforts to investigate alleged voter fraud. Lindell concluded our chat by emphasizing that he already has years of experience with election integrity efforts. “We’re three years ahead of them, from the ground up.”

Lindell also made election integrity his number one issue in his speech at AmFest, where he focused on his recommendations for election reform in the wake of the controversial 2020 and 2022 elections and referred briefly to his candidacy for RNC chair. He mentioned that he had to reform a failing and corrupt MyPillow about ten years ago, and promised he could do the same for the RNC.

The RNC is not only under fire for its shockingly poor results in the midterms but also for a financial scandal; RNC officials reportedly spent millions on private jets, alcohol, limousines, and other personal luxuries.

I also asked Human Events Daily host Jack Posobiec for his assessment of the RNC chair race, and what he hopes the outcome will be. Posobiec used a metaphor to illustrate his thoughts. “I think it’s like, you know, in sports, when you have a coach that loses the championship three times in a row, you get a new coach in there,” Posobiec said. “And whether that’s Mike, [or] whether that’s Harmeet, it’s time — it’s time for a new coach.”

Special thanks to LindellTV for helping me speak with Mike Lindell.