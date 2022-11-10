News & Politics

Third World Nonsense: Maricopa County Delays Results Until After Weekend

By Catherine Salgado 5:43 PM on November 10, 2022
Maricopa County, Ariz. has announced that its vote count will not be completed Friday, meaning election results will likely not be known till after the weekend, as the Post Millennial reported. Apparently, Maricopa is counting at a rapid rate of five votes an hour…?

News Nation network correspondent Ali Bradley tweeted, “Spokesperson for #MaricopaCounty elections tells me the majority of ballots won’t be done being counted until after the weekend. They initially anticipated 95-99% of ballots to be completed by Friday. An historic 290k ballots were dropped off #ElectionDay causing the delay.” An “historic” ballot drop. Let’s hope they didn’t come from the residents of the local graveyard.

Machine malfunctionsprinter issues, and irregularities in Maricopa County began raising eyebrows early on Election Day, but drops of game day votes that night and the next morning indicated a red upset of initial blue leads, as Republicans largely voted on Election Day instead of by mail.

Republicans gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Senate candidate Blake Masters have garnered national attention in the lead-up to Election Day and after, as Arizona’s results continue to be postponed.

Election officials in Maricopa are under fire for the Election Day issues and for potentially stalling the vote count, the Post Millennial noted. After all, much larger Florida managed to count almost all its votes in one day — why is Maricopa taking so long?

Catherine Salgado
Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.
