Arizona Leaning Blue, But Game Day Vote Drops Indicate Looming Red Upset

As of this writing, Arizona is still leaning blue, but that may well be headed for an upset as game-day vote drops show significant Republican leads.

While the major races in Arizona continue to show strong Democrat leads, that may be changing. Gubernatorial Democrat candidate Katie Hobbs has 55.67% of the vote over Republican Kari Lake (44.33%), with 57% reporting. And Senate incumbent Mark Kelly (D) has a 56.77% lead over Republican Blake Masters (40.96%), with 58% reporting. But multiple recent dumps of Election Day votes were for Kari Lake—by a massive margin.

Kari Lake has declared her confidence in a coming victory, and vote drops seem to justify her optimism.

🚨 ELECTION UPDATE 🚨 Average of the last 5 ELECTION DAY DROPS@Karilake– 71%@KatieHobbs– 29% MORE DROPS COMING AND MORE GOOD NEWS TO COME! pic.twitter.com/HBJsdN91kH — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 9, 2022

Republicans really did vote en masse on Election Day, it seems.

🚨 ELECTION UPDATE 🚨 Brand New ELECTION DAY vote from Yuma & Greenlee is Massive for Kari Lake @KariLake – 76.4%@katiehobbs – 23.5% MORE DROPS COMING! pic.twitter.com/lI09i3gqbR — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 9, 2022

Republican Arizona Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem has also expressed confidence that Democrat leads in the state are premature.

There are huge batches of ballots still outstanding. The majority of the election day votes have not been posted yet. Same goes for the election day drop off ballots. We will win when it’s all counted up. People were still voting at 9 pm in Maricopa! Good night see you in the AM. — Mark Finchem #JustFollowTheLaw VoteFinchem.com (@RealMarkFinchem) November 9, 2022

Stay tuned for potential big news to come!