'Transgender' Wi Spa Pervert Finally Arrested

Two years ago, the well-known Wi Spa in Los Angeles made headlines after a man walked into a women’s changing area and exposed himself to the women and young girls inside. This prompted several women to complain, but since the man claimed that he identified as a woman, his actions were actually protected under California law. The health resort defended the man’s freedom to behave in the manner that he did.

You may remember the following video that went viral at the time.

The mainstream liberal media supported his position as well. The left-wing rag called Slate even dismissed the story as a “transphobic hoax.”

It turned out the man was a serial sex offender who was exploiting the state’s pro-transgender policy in order to victimize women and young girls.

That was two years ago… and he’s only just been arrested after 15 months on the lam. “A transgender person wanted for exposing [his] naked, half-erect penis to women in two separate changing room incidents in Los Angeles has been arrested after more than 15 months on the run,” reports the Daily Mail. “The suspect, 53-year-old Darren Agee Merager, had been charged with five felony counts of indecent exposure for the incidents including an infamous altercation at Wi Spa, where Merager exposed herself to several women, including an underage girl.”

He faces a total of 11 charges connected to these two incidents, where he claimed to be transgender in order to gain access to women and underage girls and expose his genitalia to them.