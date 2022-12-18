Maine School 'Socially Transitioned' 13-year-old Girl Without Her Parents Knowledge

The transgender cult is not only an assault on biology and objective reality, but it’s also an assault on children, families, and parents. There’s a reason why the radical left opposes the use of the word “groomer” when we discuss Drag Queen Story Hours, transgender closets, and porn in school libraries; it’s because the word is accurate. They don’t want us to believe that it’s happening, but it is.

Young children are being targeted by the movement and encouraged to “transition” without the knowledge or consent of their parents. These stories are becoming more common. The latest story comes out of Damariscotta, Maine, where a mom found out that a school social worker had been secretly assisting her daughter to “socially transition” to live as a boy.

“In an emotionally charged address to the school board, Amber Lavigne said a Central Lincoln County School System (CLCSS) social worker at Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta provided a chest binder to her daughter — a gender transitioning device the employee encouraged the young girl to keep secret from her parents,” reports The Maine Wire. “Lavigne said she’d never met the social worker — Samuel Roy — and had no idea school employees were secretly working to put her daughter on the path to gender transition. Other officials in the school also participated in the young girl’s social transition, using masculine pronouns to address her.”

Lavigne knew her daughter saw a school social worker, but she had never met Roy. According to the article, she said the breast binder was provided to her daughter two weeks after she met Roy.

“Under no circumstances should she have been provided a chest binder without the knowledge of her parents,” Lavigne said at a school board meeting. “A social worker at the school encouraged a student to keep a secret from her parents. This is the very definition of child predatory sexual grooming. Predators work to gain a victims’ trust by driving a wedge between them and their parents.”

The mom demanded the resignation of numerous public school administrators.

Chris Coleman, a 4th-grade teacher in the district, spoke after Lavigne and likened attacks on the school’s policy to attacks on students.

“I’m here because members of our community, and perhaps some from afar, have decided that our transgender students do not deserve to feel safe at school,” he claimed.

Stories like this one are becoming increasingly common as school districts across the country have adopted similar practices amid the national debate on transgender ideology and minors. Schools are teaching impressionable kids that “transitioning” to the opposite gender will solve their problems — while keeping their efforts secret from the child’s parents.

This is child abuse, plain and simple. When I was in school, kids couldn’t even get aspirin from the school nurse if they had a headache without direct consent from their parents. Yet now, schools are pushing radical left-wing gender ideology on kids, helping them damage their healthy bodies to recruit them into the transgender cult.

The transgender movement hurts society as a whole. It preys on young children and hurts women in particular.

As biological males are permitted to participate against women in sports despite their physical and biological advantages, the erasure of biological sex deprives women of opportunities. Additionally, the fact that men are increasingly permitted to use women’s restrooms and locker rooms robs women and girls of their privacy and dignity.