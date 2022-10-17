There's a Public School Child Sexual Abuse Epidemic No One Is Talking About

Did you think Drag Queen Story Hours, transgender closets, and porn in school libraries were where sexually grooming kids ended in the public school system? Guess again. There is a widespread epidemic that has not gotten enough attention, and that’s the shocking number of public educators who have been arrested for child sex-related crimes this year.

Nearly 270 public educators have been arrested for child sex-related crimes in the first nine months of the year. These crimes have been against students of all ages, including anything from simple grooming to statutory rape.

According to Fox News Digital, one public school educator has been arrested every day this year. This includes four principals, two assistant principals, 226 teachers, 20 TAs, and 17 substitute teachers. The majority of the arrests (75%) were for alleged crimes committed against students. Roughly 80% of those detained were men.

As disturbing as this is, the number of children whom public school officials and teachers have victimized is likely much higher, as the above numbers only represent those where an arrest has been made.

“The number of teachers arrested for child sex abuse is just the tip of the iceberg — much as it was for the Catholic Church prior to widespread exposure and investigation in the early 2000s,” Christopher Rufo, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, told Fox News Digital. “The best available academic research, published by the Department of Education, suggests that nearly 10% of public school students suffer from physical abuse between kindergarten and twelfth grade.”

“According to that research, the scale of sexual abuse in the public schools is nearly 100 times greater than that of the Catholic Church,” Rufo added. “The question for critics who seek to downplay the extent of public-school sexual abuse is this: How many arrests need to happen before you consider it a problem? How many children need to be sexually abused by teachers before you consider it a crisis?”