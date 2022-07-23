'Gays Against Groomers' Organizes to Join Parents in the Fight Against Sexual Grooming in Schools

I’ve been asking for what I call “normie gays” to organize and join parents in fighting off the cult-like grooming of our kids in their schools at the hands of insane teachers intent on grooming kids into the transgender cult that will medicalize them and destroy their bodies and minds. Maybe it was just in the air or maybe my call worked, but Jaimee Mitchell started a group called Gays Against Groomers and it took off on Twitter and Instagram in no time.

Dear woke activists, Stop using our community to shield groomers and pedophiles. We never consented for you to bastardize our name with your sick ideology and behavior. Signed,

Every rational gay in the world, of which there are many more than you — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgroomers) July 22, 2022

Mitchell has already been attacked by leftist groomers who want to talk to little children about sex and things they aren’t ready to hear, like the dangerous and unscientific gender theology infecting every educational institution. But the attacks have made her group more popular. Many outspoken gay conservatives have jumped on board and are helping Mitchell get her message out there. “We are a coalition of gays against the sexualization and indoctrination of children,” says the site.

“There are millions of gays within the community that want nothing to do with this Alphabet religion and join the fight with parents and concerned people everywhere to protect children. We also aim to return sanity and reclaim the community we once called our own.”

@AgainstGroomers on Twitter shares many educational and important messages that parents with “trans” kids need to hear, like this one below.

Perfectly said @itsmattrey. Anyone with an iota of common sense knows this is extremely dangerous and should be illegal to do to minors. It’s time the vast majority stands up and stops playing along with this sick nightmare.#GaysAgainstGroomers pic.twitter.com/gI62iwmtSP — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgroomers) July 18, 2022

I sat down with Mitchell for an in-depth interview that you can watch below. Support Mitchell’s efforts to bring sane people together to fight for the childhoods of America’s children.