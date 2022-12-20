Transparency: Biden Says His Insane Scheme for New Iran Deal Is ‘Dead,’ But ‘We’re Not Gonna Announce It’

It turns out that Old Joe Biden admitted months ago that the Iran nuclear deal is dead. In yet another manifestation of his administration’s contempt for the people it is supposed to be defending and protecting, he just wasn’t going to tell us.

Of all the harebrained schemes of his harebrained pseudo-presidency, Biden’s ardent desire to resurrect the Iran nuclear deal was the most harebrained and most glaringly anti-American. The United States should never have agreed to this comprehensive program of appeasement of the Death to America-chanting mullahs in the first place, and some guy who was president in May 2018, but who has since been discovered by the Left to be the Locus of Evil In the Modern World, was quite right when he said: “This was a horrible one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made.”

The great work of Old Joe’s alleged administration, however, has been to undo everything That Man did as president, and so his handlers have been doing all they could to cozy up to the mullahs even as their own people showed the world how much they want to be rid of them. On Thursday, however, the news surfaced that Biden has acknowledged that the deal is dead; he just wasn’t going to tell anyone. Axios reported that Old Joe “said on the sidelines of a Nov. 4 election rally that the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran is ‘dead,’ but stressed the U.S. won’t formally announce it.” Video of this sorry half-announcement is here.

بایدن: برجام مُرده. در ویدئویی که به دستم رسیده، بایدن صریحاً می‌گوید به #برجام بازنمی‌گردد، ولی دولت آمریکا فعلاً اعلام نخواهد کرد. این ویدئو که برای اولین بار منتشر می‌شود، حاشیه‌ی رویداد انتخاباتی ۴ نوامبر در کالیفرنیا را نشان می‌دهد. با زیرنویس فارسی و انگلیسی#انقلاب۱۴۰۱ pic.twitter.com/OerHZav9Kb — دامون مقصودی (@DamonMaghsoudi) December 20, 2022

The so-called president was in Oceanside, Calif., for a Democrat rally when Sudi Farokhnia, acting president of Iranian-American Democrats of California, asked him, “President Biden, would you please announce that JCPOA is dead? Can you just announce that?” That’s the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the official name for the Iranian nuclear deal. In response to the woman’s request, Biden said flatly: “No.” When Farokhnia asked him why not, he said: “A lot of reasons. It is dead, but we are not gonna announce it. Long story, but we’re gonna make sure that—” Farokhnia interjected: “We just don’t want any deals with the mullahs. No deals! They don’t represent us. They’re not our government.” Biden replied, “Oh, I know they don’t represent you. But they’ll have a nuclear weapon that they’ll represent.”

Clever answer, Joe! The reality, however, is different, as is so often the case with what Biden says. Although Obama and Biden’s handlers insisted that the deal would restrict Iran’s nuclear program, it actually enabled it. The JCPOA’s restrictions on Iran’s nuclear activities were all slated to expire within ten to fifteen years of the agreement. Apparently, at that point, Iran would be free to build nuclear weapons with no objections from anyone. The JCPOA contained the provision that Iran could delay requested International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspections for up to 24 days—ample time to clean up for the inspectors. The JCPOA also removed all economic sanctions on Iran, allowing the mullahs to finance jihad groups worldwide.

Related: Biden’s Handlers Still Clinging to Iran Nuke Deal as Iranian Government Kills Its Own People

Worst of all, the JCPOA was conspicuously lacking in specifying penalties for Iran’s not holding to the agreement. There was vague talk about the sanctions being reimposed, but no concrete guidelines about how that was to be done, and nothing said about recovering money given to Iran in the interim. Americans would not be allowed to inspect Iran’s nuclear sites, but a secret side deal between the IAEA and Iran allowed the Iranians to conduct their own inspections of their own sites. AP reported that “Iran, in an unusual arrangement, will be allowed to use its own experts to inspect a site it allegedly used to develop nuclear arms under a secret agreement with the U.N. agency that normally carries out such work.”

That was the old deal. The new one was widely reported to be even worse. Still, Biden’s handlers clung to it as long as they could, and their lack of transparency about its being dead may be a sign that they hope to revive it if the mullahs outlast the protests that have engulfed the Islamic Republic. Has this administration ever seen an avowed enemy of the United States that it didn’t try to appease and conciliate, no matter what the cost to the American people?