The Morning Briefing: MSM Fact Checkers Are Past-Eating Idiots, Exhibit A

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Jerrold often becomes a Milli Vanilli apologist when he hits the Grand Marnier with nothing in his stomach.

One of the more maddening and bizarre aspects of what we’ve endured the last couple of years has been watching the enemies of the people in the mainstream media assert themselves as the arbiters of what is and is not true. They’ve been able to do that because the leftists who empower them are an unquestioning hive mind.

The Democrats’ flying monkeys in the mainstream media don’t know the truth, they only know propaganda.

That’s why the idea that they could employ and deploy fact checkers is beyond ludicrous.

In a sane world, the presumption would be that a real fact checker would possess some knowledge that could be applied to his or her craft. We’re talking about 21st-century corruptocrat media, however, so one would be wrong.

One of the more prominent fact checkers really stepped in it yesterday. Paula wrote about it:

Glenn Kessler, the Washington Post’s intrepid “fact” checker, must have been salivating over his plan to “own the cons” when he retweeted Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams’ claim that “there’s no such thing as a heartbeat at six weeks.” Abrams (D-Tinfoil Hat) claimed that a fetal heartbeat is just a Grand Plot by men to “take control of a woman’s body.” Kessler weighed in with, “FWIW, ‘fetal heartbeat’ is a misnomer. The ultrasound picks up electrical activity generated by an embryo.” “The so-called ‘heartbeat’ sound you hear is created by the ultrasound,” he added. “Not until 10 weeks can the opening and closing of cardiac valves be detected by a Doppler machine.” Apparently, a memo went out on the Left this week with the new pro-abortion talking point to justify the murder of unborn children. Dr. Stacey Abrams, M.D., and Kessler wasted no time running to Twitter to shout the New Abortion Narrative.

Not only was Kessler wrong, he was spectacularly wrong. Almost immediately after he shared his “wisdom” he began being taken apart on Twitter by people who actually know what they are talking about. Chief among them was Pradheep Shanker, who is a physician. More from Paula:

He said the NPR article Kessler cited was wrong. “Ultrasound only detects density and motion. It cannot detect any electrical activity at all. This is a scientific fact,” Shanker declared. “It is true that the valves in the heart develop later. However, the cardiac muscles that are located in the embryological heart are contracting. They are in fact moving inward and outward. That is how you define a beat.”

Reiterating: Kessler is the designated fact checker for the newspaper of record in the nation’s capital.

Kessler is employed by a biased leftist news organization. The fact that he cited another biased leftist news organization to back up his moronic assertion shows how pathetically incestuous the MSM is.

There is absolutely no one employed by any mainstream media news organization who is qualified to check facts on anything. They are all a toxic combination of stupidity and blind obedience to an ideology that seeks to destroy the United States of America.

Thankfully, they can’t get away with it as easily as they used to.

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free and it helps keep me off the streets.

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

The Mailbag of Magnificence

The bag is bursting. Let’s get to it.

This is from Sue:

Mr. Kruiser,

Thursday’s opening paragraph about Marigold’s dark time when she didn’t live near a Trader Joe’s made me laugh-out-loud. That could be my neighbors and co-workers. I remember vividly when Trader Joe’s first came to this area how people were ecstatic. To this day it is always packed with people.

I did go in to see what all of the fuss is about, and I still don’t see the reason….

I always take a few minutes of my morning to read the briefing. I leave better informed and in a better mood. Keep up the great work!!!

Cheap but good booze is the reason, Sue. I’m sad you didn’t get to find that out. A long, long time ago when I was married, my then-sister-in-law would bring an empty suitcase whenever she visited us in Los Angeles just to fill with Trader Joe’s stuff to take home. She travels lighter now that her life is blessed with one in her area. Namaste.

Danny writes:

Hello, dear Kruiser,

I was laughing so hard when I read a sentence you wrote, but I misread one of the words.

You wrote: “Biden may not actually be on the ballot this year, but his underwater agenda is.”

I read: “Biden may not actually be on the ballot this year, but his underwear agenda is.”

Lol! You rock and I really look forward to your Morning Briefing each day. (Oh! Now even the ‘briefing’ takes on new and hilarious meaning! ) LOL!

You know, “underwear agenda” is probably more apropos, for a variety of reasons. I came up with a few more things but this is a family (sort of) newsletter. Please keep misreading words. That’s where the magic can happen.

This is from Doug:

The rumor is that, on Biden’s suggestion, Donald Trump is adding an F-15 to his fleet of planes.

He has ordered it equipped with the dreaded 9mm Lungbusters.

I keep searching eBay for an F-15; all I can find are old video games and essential oils.

We’ll wrap up with part of an absolutely fantastic email from Kurt:

I Need your Advice Dear Kruiser,

I am far from a fashion expert. It is all over townhall that you are just the man who gets fashion. OK… What gives with Democrat women(birthers, whatever!!!) wearing the most Pro-Commie, Uni-sex and Uni-pronoun, polyester twill pants suits made this side of Viet Nam? (Giddy Kammy, Grandma Mao Jackets, Chief “hold my beer” Poco-hauntus, Senator Pineboxsteen, etc.) Now, my wife (she is way more competent than me in the ways of fashion) always said that the “PANTS-on-the-ground” fashion representative of perpetual “G” look would die within 10 years. She was right, it has mostly gone the way of a Moderna beta1 vaccine… but it did take 25 and not 10 years in Ohio to eradicate. Kruiser, I have some advice for Der Komisar Kamala, try putting a dress on, you know maybe a flower print or a subtle pinstripe.

The world began heading toward a dark and chaotic place when women started wearing pants. People always talk about getting a time machine and going back to kill baby Hitler. If I ever get my hands on one I’m going back to throttle the first guy who just shrugged when a woman showed up in trousers.

Thank you for keeping in touch via the mailbag. You complete me.

Everything Isn’t Awful

PJ Media

Kevin and I have missed the Unwoke folk. ‘Unwoke’ Free-for-All #12: The Triumphant Return of Roseanne (and Us!)

VodkaPundit. The Saddest, Most Senescent Joe Biden Video Yet

‘Fact’ Checker Glenn Kessler Claims Fetal Heartbeat Is a ‘Misnomer,’ Instantly Regrets Getting Out of Bed Today

How Is Stacey Abrams Doing With Black Voters?

Whaddya know. Letter Reveals Obama Foundation Is Keeping Classified Docs in Abandoned Furniture Warehouse

Reason # 190,732,584 Not To Trust the Legacy Media, Including the Associated Press

TINGLES! The Thrill Is Still Gone. MSNBC Savaged by Viewers Over Chris Matthews’ Brief Return

Church Drops Drag Queen After Learning He Was Involved in a Plot to Shoot up a School

What the Media Could Learn From Oriana Fallaci

Sen. Marco Rubio Turns the Tables on the Mainstream Media Regarding Democrats’ Views on Abortion

How Much Will Biden’s Rising Approval Numbers Help?

NATO, Friendship, Etc.

Americans Are Not as Outraged Over Busing Illegals as the Elites Had Hoped

Break out the Weapons-Grade Chlorine: Video Shows Hunter Biden Naked on a Waterslide at $$4,140-per-night Malibu House

Sweden Is Struggling. How Far Behind Are We?

Criminal Profiler Warns of Potential ‘Budding Serial Killer’ in Georgia

Animal Who Ran Over, Killed Teen He Thought Was a ‘Republican Extremist’ Walks Out of Jail Days later

The Federal Reserve Has Some Very Bad News for Biden and the Democrats

Florida Voters Weigh in on 2024 Primary Showdown Between Trump and DeSantis

Court Filing Reveals Mike Lindell Is Target Of DOJ Investigation

Townhall Mothership

Diesel Powered Trucks Are Now Racist, According to California

FLAILING. Andrew Cuomo Publicly Trashes Biden, Pelosi and Obama

Texas Takes a Big Step Towards Fighting Mexican Drug Cartels

Lock him up. Fauci Mocked Mask-Wearers: ‘Laughing Privately at the Americans He Was Fooling’

Growing backlash over new gun laws in upstate New York

Cam&Co. Florida CFO warns credit card companies against tracking gun buys

US support of Ukraine contradicts domestic policy

Second woman who sabotaged the Dakota Access Pipeline is sentenced to six years in prison

Everything’s fine. Los Alamos Club: How China’s military benefitted from US tax dollars

Patreon promotes child sexual content, bans opponents of child exploitation

Adam Carolla Refuses to Apologize, Insists AOC ‘Sounds Like an Idiot’

NEW: Alleged Court Filing With Sheila Kuehl’s Text Messages From Night Before LA Sheriff Raid Leaked

GOP Senate Nominee Adam Laxalt Lights up in Three Nevada Polls

Conservative ‘comedy’ outed as attention-seeking plus cruelty to try to assert dominance

Gov. Greg Abbott widens his lead over Beto O’Rourke as Texans prioritize immigration over abortion

Nancy Pelosi short-circuits talking about the voices she hears (in her head?) every day talking about ending a woman’s right to vote (watch)

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

‘Unwoke’ With Kevin and Kruiser #48: We’re Back and We’re Spectacular!

Harry and Meghan Versus YouTubers: Who Deserves Your Sympathy?

Democrats Are Ceding Social Issues to the GOP

SPR Oil Level Hits 40-Year Low as Hurricane Season Fires Up. Thanks, Brandon.

White House Silent on Pleas for Help From Blue State Mayors Dealing With Illegals

Donald Trump vs. Donald Trump

Are Polls Overstating Democrat Support in Senate Races?

Gold ‘Five O’Clock Somewhere’ with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Special Guest Megan Fox – Replay Available

Around the Interwebz

How to Clean Your Electrical Outlets Without Killing Yourself

Vince Gilligan’s Next Series Starring Rhea Seehorn Lands At Apple TV+ With Two-Season Order

The 15 Most Overpriced New Cars on the Market Right Now

Smells Like Onion

Finding time in your schedule to work out can be difficult, which is why performing a few easy exercises at the office can be the perfect way for a busy person to stay in shape. https://t.co/0oPk8oDBHH — The Onion (@TheOnion) September 22, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery